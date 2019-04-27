WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently held one of his now regular Q&A sessions on his Facebook page. The Olympic Gold Medallist usually answers a plethora of questions and this time was no different.

When asked about his match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 Kurt had some interesting points. The legendary match went just over 27 minutes on the show with Kurt winning via submission. Kurt said that “we didn’t really prepare for it like the others. Usually, for WrestleMania, the wrestlers get together to go over their match all week long. Shawn and I preferred to sit down and talk to get to know each other personally.” Angle elaborated further, saying that “sure, we planned some spots for the match, but we were very relaxed about the match. If you think about it, Angle vs. Michaels would be stellar regardless of how much we prepared (two of the best ever). The match did not disappoint.”

Angle also revealed the funniest thing he has ever heard in a ring. Kurt mentioned something that he heard WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young say to him once during a show. Angle said that “Mae Young told me this right before I Angle Slammed her in the ring, ‘You better f—ing slam me hard. Really hard.’ I said ‘okay, ma’am.'”