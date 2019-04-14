WWE Superstar Kurt Angle had his farewell match this past weekend at WrestleMania 35. The Hall of Famer faced Baron Corbin in a losing effort that many did not see coming.

Angle recently held a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans. One fan asked Angle if he wished that he had wrestled more when he returned as RAW GM in 2017. Angle stated that “yes, I wish I would have wrestled more when I came back in early 2017.” Kurt elaborated further, saying that “I was wrestling really well then. Because of my inactivity of being GM, my body started to get arthritic. I got tighter, more sore, and less flexible than when I was active two years ago. In other words, the inactivity of not wrestling consistently led me to retirement a little faster. But, I can’t complain. I loved doing what I did in WWE.”

Another fan asked if Angle wished he could change the result of any of his WWE matches. Angle replied saying “honestly? My Wrestlemania 35 match. I would have liked to go out with a win, but I understand why it didn’t occur. Many people believe that I should have had a different opponent. Maybe. Maybe not. But my argument as to why it should have been Corbin is pretty strong. As a HOFer and Legend in WWE, I came to my final match last Sunday. It was my retirement match.”

Angle finished by saying “As a legend, or HOFer, or whatever you want to call me, my job is to leave the WWE by doing the honors for a younger talent. I did that. I would have loved to have won, but I don’t think I would have properly played my role if I did. You leave the company better than it was before you came. I think I was able to do that by losing to Corbin and then getting laid out on RAW the next night to Lars. It may have felt wrong, but it was the right thing to do. Agree to disagree.”