Kurt Angle Talks Match With Chris Benoit At WWE Royal Rumble 2003

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Instagram this week to look back on his Royal Rumble 2003 win over Chris Benoit.

That 20-minute match saw Angle retain the WWE Title over Benoit, who received a standing ovation after the match. Angle’s Instagram post does not name Benoit but he did include a photo of the two, calling the match one of his best performances.

Angle posted the following, also teasing an appearance at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view:

Up next….. Royal Rumble in January 2019. 16 years ago I had the privilege of defending my WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. This is how the match was explained verbally to those who haven’t watched it. “Professional wrestling in its purest form is as beautiful as ballet, as elegant as a ballroom dance and as captivating as a theater. By purest form I mean technical wrestling, which in today’s world is almost non-existent. The fiery chain wrestling, involving great chemistry, in-ring psychology and dream like story telling is something that happens when all the stars align.” This match was one of my best performances of my career. If you haven’t seen it, give it a look. #itstrue #wwe #championship #royalrumble