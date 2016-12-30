Kurt Angle Turning Down Indy Dates, Tells Promoters He’s Returning To WWE

Kurt Angle has recently been telling independent wrestling promoters that he is no longer accepting any bookings. Outside of his upcoming indy bouts against Alberto Del Rio and Cody Rhodes, Angle is reportedly not doing anything else on the indy scene, and plans to be back on the scene in WWE by April.

It’s worth noting that Angle has made similar claims in the past, with WWE subsequently denying them. Angle has made it clear he would like to finish his career in WWE with a Hall Of Fame induction. That would go down near the April timeframe, as WrestleMania 33 weekend, where the WWE HOF induction ceremony takes place, goes down on 4/2.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, if Angle does return to WWE in 2017 as rumored, it will almost surely be a Goldberg or Brock Lesnar-type of part-time deal.