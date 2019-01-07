KUSHIDA Leaving NJPW

Following news that former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is leaving the company, news today broke on New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s official website that junior heavyweight mainstay KUSHIDA will be leaving the company on January 31st, 2019. KUSHIDA has been the overall centerpiece of the junior heavyweight division in NJPW since unseating Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 10 to earn his third reign as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. KUSHIDA recently lost the Junior Heavyweight Championship to Taiji Ishimori at Wrestle Kingdom 13. It will be interesting to see where KUSHIDA ends up, perhaps becoming a big signing for All Elite Wrestling, or a new name for WWE’s Cruiserweight division.

KUSHIDA had a very good run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, first forming a tag team with Alex Shelley, collectively known as the Time Splitters, with whom he shared 2 reigns with the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. He also won the 2012 edition of the Super Junior Tag Tournament with Shelley. After Shelley returned to the United States, KUSHIDA would become a 6-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, and would also win the Best of the Super Juniors tournament twice, in 2015, and again in 2017. He would also win the Ring of Honor Television Championship once.