New WWE NXT Superstar KUSHIDA made his in-ring TV debut at this week’s NXT tapings from Full Sail University. He wrestled Kassius Ohno in a match that could air on May 1 or May 8.

As noted, WWE announced that Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal had signed the 35 year old former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion during WrestleMania 35 Weekend in New York City. He was shown at ringside for Friday’s “Takeover: New York” event.

Below are a few photos from KUSHIDA’s debut at Full Sail:

Scoop #41: Kassius Ohno vs Kushida pic.twitter.com/Wq0jlGgEmZ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 11, 2019

Scoop #42: Welcome Kushida to NXT! pic.twitter.com/tvgPnXE91C — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 11, 2019

Thanks to @JJWilliamsWON for the featured image used on this post.