Former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA moved to NXT/WWE around a month ago. KUSHIDA’s debut match for the NXT promotion will be aired this week and the New Japan legend took to Twitter to talk about his new home.

KUSHIDA said that “about a month has passed since I moved to Florida. Looking back on this month, I have spent a long time as if it has already been about a year. I was in a state where I didn’t understand the new practice environment, food, housing, English, matches, but I feel that a little more open time has been created recently.”

The former New Japan star elaborated further, saying that “on weekdays, practice picked up at the Performance Center. I also started a one-on-one English class. The weekend is full of house shows. I am desperate every day to get through a day. Driving to the venue yourself, setting up the ring, wrestle, and clear the ring. Then drive back to home again. It is the life in NXT. With the series of fresh discoveries, it feels like you are becoming thicker and bigger as a person. The prospects, wrestlers from other professional sports, Indians, Saudis, Chinese, foreigners who I have never met, and NXT top rivals who I know from a long time ago, I live in this intersection. As my life is starting to get settled, I can finally put my feet on the pedal and 100% power on my engine. Bring all of this into the ring. 4/28/2019 Before the Change of the Era – KUSHIDA”

You'll be able to catch KUSHIDA's start in NXT this Wednesday.