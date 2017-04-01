Lana – New Day Universal Videos, SRW Characters At Axxess, WWE Community Video

– As noted, WWE Community hosted a basketball game earlier this week at Poinciana High School in Kissimmee, FL, featuring Special Olympics Florida athletes. Big Show, AJ Styles, Dana Brooke, Mark Henry and Dana Warrior served as honorary coaches while Greg Hamilton and WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel served as announcers. WWE posted this video from the event:

– As seen below, Southpaw Regional Wrestling is invading WrestleMania 33 Axxess this morning as Tyler Breeze brought his Mr. Mackelroy character and Fandango brought his Chett Chetterfield character.

Won't be able to make my 8-10a @wwe #axxess signing this morning but found a stand up guy to replace me #southpawregionalwrestling pic.twitter.com/5rgNaMdFxF — Fandango (@WWEFandango) April 1, 2017

– We noted earlier how Lana and WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day were at Universal Studios in Orlando filming this week. Below are videos from their Universal adventure as The Ravishing Russian had other plans for Big E and Kofi Kingston while they waited for Xavier Woods.