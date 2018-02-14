Lana On Her Big MMC Win, Bobby Roode On The WWE US Title (Video), Big Daddy V

– Below is WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode talking to Dasha Fuentes after his title defense against Randy Orton was interrupted by Jinder Mahal on this week’s SmackDown. Roode talks about wanting to continue the tradition of defending the title and says the match with Orton didn’t end like he wanted but he guarantees that the US Title will continue to be absolutely glorious after the next US Open Challenge, whether it’s against Orton, Mahal or another.

– Today would have been the 47th birthday of former WWE Superstar Nelson “Big Daddy V/Viscera” Frazier, Jr. He passed away in 2014 at the age of 43, just 4 days after his birthday. ECW Original Tommy Dreamer turned 47 years old on Monday.

– As noted, this week’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge episode saw Lana and Rusev defeated Elias and Bayley. They advance to the second round and will face the winners of next week’s match, Nia Jax and Apollo Crews vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Lana, who got the pin on Bayley to advance, tweeted the following on the big win: