Lana & Rusev Troll The Internet, Top WWE Superstar At “Takeover: Blackpool”, WWE NXT Team Challenged

– This week’s WWE NXT episode saw Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeat two enhancement talents, Hector Kunsman and Stanley Watts. Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Barthel and Aichner after the win until they’re interrupted by Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, who take an issue with Barthel and Aichner saying they’re the best tag team in NXT. Lorcan and Burch then issue a challenge for a tag team match that should air on January 23.

– Charlotte Flair revealed on Twitter that she traveled to England for Saturday’s NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” event. No word yet on what she will be doing but it could just be a ringside appearance.

– Lana and WWE United States Champion Rusev trolled the internet on Wednesday, teasing their first child. It ended up being a new puppy for the happy couple. You can see their tweets below:

My life is about to change! Stay tuned…… — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 9, 2019