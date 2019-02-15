Lana Says Ronda Rousey Hasn’t Brought It In WWE, Ruby Riott On Being Overlooked, Ronda Rousey On WrestleMania 35

Ruby Riott took to Twitter this week and hyped her match with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey scheduled for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, noting that she’s been “underrated & disregarded” in the women’s division. Riott said she won’t be overlooked again after Sunday.

She also sent a message to Charlotte Flair, who will be at ringside to watch Riott vs. Rousey as she plans to face the winner at WrestleMania 35. Riott wrote, “My title match was announced via tweet. The matches announced for Wrestlemania don’t even have me as a possible contender. I’ve been underrated & disregarded. But after I beat @RondaRousey this Sunday, I won’t be overlooked again. And @MsCharlotteWWE I’ll see you at Wrestlemania”

On a related note, Rousey took to Instagram and reacted to Vince McMahon pulling Becky Lynch from their WrestleMania match and replacing her with Flair. Rousey said the women’s evolution was robbed.

Rousey wrote, “This isn’t what’s best for business. This isn’t what’s in demand. I have no idea what the hell this is. Vince McMahon doesn’t even believe in his own girl @charlottewwe – If he didn’t make us the main event of #SurvivorSeries he’s sure as hell not making us the main event of #WrestleMania. The #WomensEvolution was robbed tonight.”

Riott responded to that post and warned Rousey ahead of Sunday’s match. Riott wrote, “Who cares about what’s best for business or what these people want?! You’re so focused on giving the #WomensEvolution what they deserve, that you’re not even looking at #EliminationChamber. So I’ll gladly take your title & main event #Wrestlemania whether they like it or not.”

That’s where Lana comes in. Lana responded to Riott’s post and said she would love to see Riott take Rousey’s WrestleMania spot as Rousey is overrated. Lana wrote, “I would be thrilled if you took her place ! So overrated she is ! I mean she claims to change the game yet she can’t bring ratings …. soooo ummm”

Lana also responded to fans who brought up Rousey’s success in UFC. Lana acknowledged how Rousey changed the game in UFC, but said she has not done the same in WWE.

You can see the related posts from Riott, Rousey and Lana below:

My title match was announced via tweet.

The matches announced for Wrestlemania don’t even have me as a possible contender.

I’ve been underrated & disregarded.

But after I beat @RondaRousey this Sunday, I won’t be overlooked again.

And @MsCharlotteWWE I’ll see you at Wrestlemania — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) February 13, 2019

This isn’t what best for business. This isn’t what’s in demand. I have no idea what the hell this is. Vince McMahon doesn’t even believe in his own girl mscharlottewwe – If he didn’t make… https://t.co/Z0H0dU5A16 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 12, 2019

Who cares about what’s best for business or what these people want?! You’re so focused on giving the #WomensEvolution what they deserve, that you’re not even looking at #EliminationChamber. So I’ll gladly take your title & main event #Wrestlemania whether they like it or not. https://t.co/aLZSBJWtey — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) February 13, 2019

I would be thrilled if you took her place ! So overrated she is ! 🙄 I mean she claims to change the game yet she can’t bring ratings …. soooo ummm 🤔 — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) February 14, 2019

She 💯 percent change the game in UFC but this is WWE and she hasn’t changed the game here — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) February 14, 2019