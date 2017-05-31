Lana Wants MITB Spot, WWE’s Plans For Snapchat Content, Brie Bella Video

– Below is a new video with Brie Bella sharing intimate photos of she, Daniel Bryan and other family members from her labor earlier this month. Brie praises her husband for how well he did.

– WWE is working on developing regular programming for Snapchat, according to PWInsider. The idea is to debut the new content on a monthly basis beginning sometime around SummerSlam weekend.

– Could Lana be added to the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match next month? Lana has yet to make her SmackDown debut but she tweeted the following to SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon today: