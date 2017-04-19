Lana’s Ring Gear Revealed?, More On Aleister Black’s Cruiserweight Title Shot, Batista

– Below is video of former WWE Champion Batista being interviewed behind-the-scenes of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2 movie, which comes out on May 5th. Batista talks about the movie, how his Drax the Destroyer is in the sequel, working with director James Gunn and more.

– We noted yesterday how WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black has been announced for a Triple Threat with Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the May 13th WWE live event in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. There was speculation on how the NXT big man was booked in a cruiserweight title match but WWE does bill the former Tommy End at 205 pounds.

– As noted, WWE aired another SmackDown debut teaser for Lana last night but there’s no word yet on when she will make her debut. Natalya tweeted this backstage photo to promote tonight’s Total Divas episode and it looks like she may have revealed Lana’s ring gear.