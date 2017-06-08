Lars Sullivan Attacks Partner Again, Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode, Hideo Itami’s Turn

– The Hideo Itami heel turn continued on this week’s WWE NXT episode as his match with Oney Lorcan ended in a No Contest. After hitting Lorcan with GTS for a third time but refusing to pin him, Kassius Ohno hit the ring and tried to talk some sense into Itami. Itami shoved Ohno and Ohno shoved back. Itami then left the ring, causing the referee to call for the bell. Itami vs. Ohno is expected to take place soon. Below is video from tonight’s match:

– Roderick Strong’s road to the NXT Title picked up on this week’s show after his in-ring address was interrupted by NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Roode shut Strong down and told him he’s not man enough to be #1 contender. WWE posted the following on the Strong vs. Roode feud:

After weeks of anticipation surrounding his return, NXT Champion Bobby Roode finally re-emerged to deliver a message to the red-hot Roderick Strong: Stay in your lane. The Glorious One arrived just as Strong, who’s riding a career high, was thanking the NXT fans and declaring his intention of going after the NXT Title. Wiping away crocodile tears, Roode mocked the feel-good story of Strong’s recent personal milestones, and he downplayed The Messiah of the Backbreaker’s in-ring triumphs. Seemingly dismissing Strong’s threat wholesale, the NXT Champion advised Strong learn his place, categorizing the would-be No. 1 contender as “not man enough to win the Bobby Roode lottery.”

– Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) attacked another partner on this week’s NXT. After teaming with Victor Andrews in a losing effort to Heavy Machinery, the big man destroyed his enhancement talent partner. Video from the attack can be seen below: