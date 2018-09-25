Lars Sullivan Takes A Shot At EC3 & Dixie Carter

WWE NXT Superstars Lars Sullivan and EC3 continued their feud on social media this weekend.

Lars referenced EC3’s TNA run as Dixie Carter’s storyline nephew, Ethan Carter III, calling him the worst thing to ever come from Dixie. EC3 responded and reminded everyone about the infamous Claire Lynch storyline.

Lars wrote, “The worst thing to ever come from Dixie Carter? EC3. That covers A LOT of ground.”

EC3 replied, “You never saw Claire Lynch?”

You can see their exchange below:

The worst thing to ever come from Dixie Carter? EC3. That covers A LOT of ground. — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) September 24, 2018