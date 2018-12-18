Lars Sullivan Tweets & Deletes: Says WWE Call-Ups & Fans Can Kiss His Ass, Talents Stole His Thunder

Lars Sullivan took to Twitter earlier today and made two tweets that have since been deleted.

Regarding the upcoming WWE NXT call-ups to the main roster, Lars told fans to save their congratulatory comments and give them to the other talents. As noted, WWE has announced that Lars will be called up to RAW or SmackDown along with EC3, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery’s Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight.

Lars wrote, “Please spare me any ‘congratulations’. Please, give it all to my wonderful NXT colleagues. They are each so talented, and most importantly wonderful human beings. May you all have a blessed day. And a blessed holiday season too!”

Lars then posted a follow-up tweet and said everyone in NXT can “kiss my ass, especially the 5 who stole my thunder.” Lars also said the fans can pucker up.

He wrote, “In regards to this tweet, I’m admittedly being insincere. Everyone in NXT can kiss my ass, especially the 5 who stole my thunder. And all of you can kiss my ass. I hope your holidays are as miserable as mine. See you soon, WWE.”

There’s no word yet on when WWE will bring the NXT Superstars up or what brands they will go to.

Lars deleted the tweets within a few hours of posting. You can see a screenshot below: