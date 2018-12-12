Lars Sullivan Warns WWE Rosters (VIDEO), Dakota Kai Injury Update, Jeff Jarrett – SmackDown Backstage Video

– Above is the latest “coming soon” promo for WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan, who is coming to RAW or SmackDown soon.

“What happens this Sunday at TLC will be a minor tremor compared to the catastrophic earthquake that will occur when I come to WWE. You have never seen a Freak like me,” Lars said.

– As noted, Dakota Kai suffered some sort of knee injury at Friday’s WWE NXT live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin. F4Wonline.com reports that Kai underwent an MRI on Monday but there’s no word yet on the specifics of the injury. It was believed over the weekend that Kai tore her ACL. We hope to have another update on Kai soon.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was backstage for last night’s WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas. Jarrett was already in town for the Minor League Baseball Winter Meetings. Below is backstage video of Jarrett talking to Mike Rome about his busy week, which included an appearance as the honorary “12th Titan” for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

“I walked in the building and talking to different guys, you can sort of feel the buzz. Sunday’s going to be pretty special. It really is for a lot of reasons but the go-home show is always, everybody’s taking it to another level. So I’m excited, I’m certainly going to be watching on Sunday,” Jarrett said of Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Regarding matches at Sunday’s TLC show, Jarrett said he’s looking forward to seeing AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan because AJ is one of his personal favorites. Jarrett admitted AJ has his work cut out for him. Jarrett also said his #1 match to see on Sunday is the women’s TLC Triple Threat with Asuka, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.