Lars Sullivan Wonders About Shane McMahon’s Sweat, WWE Return Promos For Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

– As noted, WWE has announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be returning to RAW from their injuries soon. Above and below are the new vignettes for their returns.

– Lars Sullivan took to Twitter during last night’s RAW and tweeted a strange post on the McMahon family segment with Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The Freak wrote, “What a beautiful family moment to kick off #raw. You think Shane sweats a lot? Wait until you see this FREAK of nature. LARS SULLIVAN is coming very soon. I look forward to introducing you all to my brand of belligerence. :)”

As noted, WWE announced last night that Lars, EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery will be “coming soon” to RAW and SmackDown from WWE NXT. Below is the full tweet from Lars: