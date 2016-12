Last Man Standing Match Announced For Next Week’s RAW

On next Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, there will be a special “Last Man Standing” match.

In a match announced on this past Monday night’s show, Braun Strowman will be going one-on-one with former NXT World Champion Sami Zayn in a “Last Man Standing” match.

WWE tweeted the following about the Strowman-Zayn match: