Last Woman Standing Match Set For WWE Evolution, Updated Card

The WWE Evolution pay-per-view will feature the first-ever main roster Last Woman Standing match in WWE as Becky Lynch defends her SmackDown Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair.
SmackDown General Manager Paige announced the match on tonight’s show after Flair vs. Lynch ended in a double count out.
The first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Below is the current confirmed card:
RAW Women’s Title Match
Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey
Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
NXT Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
NXT UK Women’s Title Match
TBA vs. TBA
2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
TBA vs. TBA
Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus