Laurel Van Ness On “Megan Miller” Angle In WWE, Being On Tough Enough

TNA Knockout and former Tough Enough contestant Laurel Van Ness recently appeared as a guest on the Pancakes & Powerslams Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On portraying “Megan Miller” in WWE angle involving Stephanie McMahon, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan: “I was three months out of training, and I got a call asking if I would like to be a rosebud. So, of course, I said yes, [and was] extremely excited. And on the second day of being a rosebud, I believe we were in Yakima, Washington, which is like such a tiny, tiny, little town. You know, it took me like six hours to drive there, I was so excited to be a rosebud. And they said, ‘We want you to come in for Raw tomorrow, and we have a little part for you.’ So I thought, well that’s cool. Ok, no problem. I’ll be there. I came in, and I did the same thing I had done the last two days. I’d changed with all the rosebuds and got ready. And then, one of the backstage [crewmen] pulled me aside, and said, ‘We just need you to come over here, we’re gonna chat with you about your little part today.’ And they actually walked me into the room, and in front of me was Triple H, Stephanie, and Vince McMahon. And, immediately, in that moment, I thought, oh my God. This is way bigger than I could have ever thought it would be. I had no idea what I was getting myself into. They handed me a script and they said, ‘Ok, come to the ring in an hour. Be ready.'”

On being cut from Tough Enough and what hurt the most about it: “I was very, very hurt and upset when I heard that a lot of the cast members of Tough Enough [were] signed, and [WWE] hadn’t reached out to me. That hurt more than being kicked off of some silly reality show.”

Check out the complete Laurel Van Ness interview at BlogTalkRadio.com.