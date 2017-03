Legacy Wing Inductees For This Year’s WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

F4Wonline.com reports that 2017 WWE Hall of Fame t-shirts have been printed that reveal the following stars will be inducted into the Legacy Wing this year:

* Haystacks Calhoun

* Dr. Jerry Graham

* Rikidozan

* Judy Grable

* Toots Mondt

* Farmer Burns

* Luther Lindsay

* June Byers