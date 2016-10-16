Linda McMahon Donated $6M To Trump’s Presidential Run, Flair On EPSN (Video), Jericho

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was on ESPN yesterday as a guest on College GameDay to give his picks. You can watch the full segment with Flair in the video above.

– It looks like former WWE CEO Linda McMahon is rooting for Donald Trump in this year’s United States Presidential election. According to The Washington Post, Linda donated $6 million in August and September to a super PAC supporting Trump’s Presidential campaign. She made five contributions, with the latest being for $1 million on 9/22.

– Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy recently signed a new record deal with Century Media. The former WWE Undisputed Champion announced the signing on Twitter over the weekend.