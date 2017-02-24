Lineups For This Weekend’s “ROH/NJPW: Honor Rising” Co-Promoted Events

This weekend, Ring Of Honor (ROH) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will team up to co-promote “Honor Rising” events, both of which will be available to watch live via NJPW World at the monthly subscription rate of nine dollars per month.

The two events, which takes place on Sunday, February 26th and Monday, February 27th, will air live via the digital subscription service at 4:30pm EST.

Below are the lineups for the ROH/NJPW: Honor Rising events: