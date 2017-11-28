Lio Rush Still Dealing With Backstage Heat, RAW Stars On Tonight’s Six-Person Match (Video)

– As noted, Paige will return to the ring on tonight’s WWE RAW to team with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville against Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James. In the video below, Sasha talks to Mike Rome about the match. The Boss says people act big & tough when her back is turned but she wants to see how they act when they come face to face in the ring tonight.

– WWE NXT Superstar Lio Rush has been out of action since late October due to the tweet he made on Emma’s WWE departure, according to PWInsider. It appears Rush has not wrestled since the same weekend he made the tweet.

For those who missed it, Rush wrote: “I guess these are the things that happen when you’re not TRULY ready for @WWEAsuka”

Rush received strong tweets from Dash Wilder, Bray Wyatt, Peyton Royce, Jack Gallagher and others in response. He later tweeted an apology but the damage had been done. We noted before via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the heat was so bad that there was almost immediate talk of Rush being fired. It was also reported that Rush was going to have to put in serious work to get the heat off of him.

– Speaking of tonight’s six-woman match on RAW, below are more reactions from Paige, Mandy, Sonya and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss:

I may have been gone a little while but I know exactly where I am and where I belong. #Raw is MY house. @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 27, 2017

If you thought last week was good, get ready for something…special tonight. #RAW — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) November 27, 2017