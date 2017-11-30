Lio Rush – WWE NXT Speculation, Sheamus’ Best Workout Memes (Video), SmackDown

– Below is the first episode of another new mini-series by the “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube channel from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus. “SheaMemes” features Sheamus presenting his best workout memes. As noted, Sheamus posted a video last night that revealed he’s currently in Ireland to rehab stenosis and a neck injury that has been bothering him for 6 months. It was noted on RAW that he was back in Ireland this week for his “annual sabbatical” back home. Sheamus and Cesaro are set to defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose on Monday’s RAW in Los Angeles.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most brutal attack on this week’s SmackDown. As of this writing, 39% voted for The Riott Squad’s steel step assault on Naomi while 27% voted for Mojo Rawley turning on Zack Ryder, 22% voted for Sami Zayn’s steel chair battering on Randy Orton and 12% voted for Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers attacking WWE Champion AJ Styles.

– There’s been speculation on WWE NXT Superstar Lio Rush being gone from the company but PWInsider reports that he’s still under contract as of this morning. Fans started speculating on his status after he apparently removed all WWE references from his Twitter account some time this week and changed his location from Orlando back to Washington, DC.

We’ve noted how Rush has been out of the ring since late October after the tweet he made poking fun at Emma’s WWE release. Rush received Twitter heat from various WWE talents and it was noted that there was immediate talk of firing Rush but his quick apology posted to Twitter saved him. It was also noted that Rush would have to put in serious work before the heat was off him.

Rush has made a few tweets in the past few days that are fueling the speculation on his status. One tweet simply says “REFLECTION” and the other is the hourglass emoji. It should be noted that he often tweets references to time and clocks so the hourglass may not be anything cryptic. You can see some of his recent tweets below:

