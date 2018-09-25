Liv Morgan Suffers Concussion On RAW?, Brie Bella Comments

Liv Morgan may have suffered a concussion on tonight’s WWE RAW from Denver.

Tonight’s show saw The Riott Squad defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya in six-woman action but the announcers noted towards the end that Morgan had been taken to the backstage trainer’s room to be evaluated. Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan finished the match together.

It appears Morgan was knocked out on her feet after taking the Yes kicks from Brie Bella. One kick connected a bit high and hit Liv in the face. She went down and did kick out of a pin attempt, and later was involved in a triple suplex spot but she was pulled from the ring right after.

Morgan was undergoing concussion tests backstage after being removed from the ring, according to PWInsider. No word yet on test results and if she suffered a concussion but we will keep you updated.

Brie Bella tweeted the following on Liv potentially being injured: