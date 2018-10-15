Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Results – 10/14/2018

IMPACT WRESTLING BOUND FOR GLORY 2018 COVERAGE

The show opened with a great opening video narrated by LAX. The crowd chanted “Return of the Mack.:” Everyone jawjacked at the bell. Swann dropkicked Sydal and Page. Sydal told Swann he wasn’t scared of Mack. Mack tagged in. Mack and Sydal squared off and had some nice and forth action. Mack did a handstand on the topo turnbuckle to mock Sydal, then caught him with a great clothesline. Swann tagged in, as did Page. The crowd booed the heck out of Page.

Swann had control of Page until Sydal kneed him from behind. Sydal came off the ropes with a big knee across Swann’s arm. He took him down to the mat and controlled him with an armbar. They tagged in and out, controlling Swann. Page nailed a nice elbow in the corner, then flipped him off the ropes for a two count. Swann reversed a Sydal whip into the corner but was kicked as he charged and dumped to the floor. Swann and Sydal battled on the floor. Page distracted the referee to allow Sydal to commit additional damage. Mack finally had enough and did a flip off the apron onto Sydal.’

Swann returned to the ring and attempted to make the tag out but was caught and trapped by Sydal in a side chinlock. Swann fought to his feet but was hit with a Side Russian Legsweep and trapped again. Swann fought his way out of the corner but was drilled by Sydal with a slam. Page came off the ropes with a big elbow for a two count. Swann finally made the hot tag to Willie, who cleaned house and nailed a big cannonball on the corner on Sydal. Page kicked him but was caught with a big overhead suplex.

Mack went for a short arm clothesline but was kicked off. He came back with a Samoan Drop and a standing moonsault for a two count. Mack and Swann nailed a double team flapjack/bulldog combination for a two count. Page slammed Swann off the top and nailed a swanton bomb into the ring for a two count. The crowd chanted “This is Impact.” Everyone battled in the ring. They traded big spots and strikes.

Sydal nailed a top rope rana on Swann, who flew into Page and nailed him with a rana instead. That was pretty damn cool. The crowd chanted, “This is awesome.” They battled back and forth with kicks and punches. Page accidentally kicked Sydal. Swann nailed a handspring cutter and came off the top with a twisting 450 splash for the pin.

Your winners, Rich Swann & Willie Mack!

Real entertaining opener with a lot of strong action and a nice story from bell to bell. A great way to start off the show.

Swann and Mack danced for the crowd, who ate it up.

Mack took the mic and said he was glad everyone enjoyed his debut and that everyone is having a good time at Bound for Glory. He said they had 2 empty seats in the front row, so whoever makes the most noise gets them. He said those seats were courtesy the show’s sponsor Comda.com and he hopes next time everyone at home comes and sits in the front row live too. He said they just set this “b***ch on fire” and told everyone to have fun.

Swann was holding his neck as he was leaving, but I believe that was just selling.

They aired a video piece on Austin Aries going “too far” on Twitter while talking about Johnny Impact’s wife Taya Valkyrie with clips from TMZ Live. They then showed the scene that closed the Hall of Fame ceremony last night between them.

Backstage, LAX found Konnan beat up in a locker room. The crowd booed this, realizing it means he’s probably not wrestling.

Eli Drake has an open challenge.

Drake took the mic and said he wanted to talk to NYC. He said the gravy train has rolled in and you can feel it. He said you can feel the tingling in your loins. Well, OK. He said that he rolls in and asked that the best NYC can give him in this open challenge. He looks for faces he hasn’t seen before and didn’t see anyone. He said he’s in a town who’s claim to fame is pizza. Fans chanted for “pizza.” He said since he didn’t see any new faces in the back, he looks in the crowd and sees some players for the New York Giants. He said he knows it couldn’t be them with their 1-5 record. So, he wonders who can it be to challenge Eli Drake. He said it doesn’t make a difference.

Out came James Ellsworth. The crowd groaned. He took the mic. The crowd chanted, “Delete!” Drake told them that was the wrong guy. Ellsworth said that he’s badmouthing New York but if you bad-mouth a New Yorker, they fight. Drake asked him if he was a New Yorker. The crowd chanted, “No!” Ellsworth said he not really, but he was dating a girl from Staten Island for awhile. OK, that was a great line. He said he doesn’t like when people knock NYC. The crowd reacted to him taking up for them by chanting, “F*** you Ellsworth.”

Drake said that it looks like someone knocked his chin off already. Ellsworth said he doesn’t have a chin, but it looks like he doesn’t have any b****s. He began doing his line about any man with two hands but drilled Drake with the mic. He worked over Drake, who nailed him with a flapjack and worked him over in the corner. The crowd chanted for Drake. Ellsworth came off the ropes and nailed a tornado DDT. He set up for Sweet Chin Music but was caught and chokeslammed. The crowd chanted “Gravy Train.” Drake pulled him up but was caught with a surprise super kick. Drake came back to hit the Kryptonite Krunch, then another and scored the pin.

Your winner, Eli Drake!

Drake said he didn’t come for garbage. He wants top guys. He wants former Champions. He wants Hall of Fame material. Abyss’ music hit and he came to the ring. Drake attacked him as he entered but Abyss nailed a series of clotheslines and a running Avalanche in the corner. He nailed the Black Hole Slam, then left the ring. He pulled a table into the ring. He grabbed Drake for a chokeslam but Drake nailed him and drove him into the corner. He set up Abyss sitting on the table and came off the ropes but was caught and chokeslammed through the table. The crowd liked this, but not as much as they liked Eli Drake beating up Ellsworth.Earlier today, Tessa Blanchard was caught by McKenszie Mitchell coming into the building. Blanchard said tonight is her night and she is true wrestling royalty. She said is the greatest and the title proves it. She said diamonds are forever and so is Tessa holding the Knockouts Championship.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie.

They locked up and Tessa began working over her arm. Taya nailed a head scissior takedown and drilled Tessa with a kick in the gut. They fired back and forth with big shots in the corners. Tessa rebounded off the ropes but was speared by Taya and rolled to the outside. Taya went to the top for a moonsault to the floor but Tessa nailed her and hit a neckbreaker off the ropes to the floor. Tessa brought her back into the ring but was immediately kicked off during a charge. Tessa nailed her and knocked her off the ropes for a two count Tessa began working over the challenger, choking her against the ropes. She nailed a nice leaping kick to the back.

They grappled back and forth until Taya nailed a back suplex. Taya nailed a hip attack in the corner. Taya nailed a double knee strike. Taya is yelling a lot in Spanish and that’s getting very over with the crowd live. They battled on the top. Taya nailed a big superplex and turned her over into a guillotine choke. Blanchard fought to her feet and charged Taya into the corner, then nailed a Northern Lights suplex. Hiroshi Hase would be proud.

They battled back and forth with hard uppercuts and forearms. Taya nailed a TKO variation for a two count. They continued battling until Tessa nailed a cutter. Tessa came off the ropes but was caught and hit a chokeslam, which looked painful. Taya scored with a moonsault off the ropes but the Champion kicked out at two. Taya cinched in an armbar submission. She turned Blanchard into a bow and arrow and drilled her down with a curb stomp. She tied up Tessa in another submission as her arms flailed for the ropes, finally making it and forcing the break.

Taya nailed her with the Implant Buster but Tessa got up at the last second. The timing was wonky with the count and the crowd knew it.

Taya sent her into the buckles but the Champ sidestepped her and sent her into the ringpost shoulder-first. Tessa caught her staggering out of the corner with a DDT but Taya kicked up at the last second, which shocked the crowd. They battled back into the corner. Taya went for a powerbomb but Blanchard hit a rana, sending her into the buckles. Tessa flew off the top and came down with an inverted Codebreaker and scored the pin.

Your winner and still Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, Tessa Blanchard!

There were a few moments were the timing was rough, but not enough to hurt the match. Athletically, this was the best Taya has looked in awhile in my opinion and she got the crowd behind her. Blanchard is a phenom and looked great here. A good match.

McKenszie Mitchell interviewed Moose, who was dressed like Prince Nana. He cut a good promo about how pro wrestling takes friends and turns them into enemies. He promised tonight why Eddie Edwards was going to find out why he’s the legend known as Moose. Moose’s promos have gotten 100,000 times better. A great turnaround.

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose.

Moose came out accompanied by three women.

Edwards went right after him with chops. Moose tackled him down but was caught with a leaping leg lariat as he rebounded off the ropes. Edwards went to the floor for the Singapore Cane but Kevin Kross attacked him from the crowd, choking him out. They worked over Edwards until Tommy Dreamer hit the ring with a Cane of his own and made the save. The crowd popped and chanted “ECW.”

Dreamer took the mic and told them they don’t where they are. He said it was Bound for Glory and they were in NYC with some of the sickest hardcore freaks in the world. He said they weren’t going to stand for some crap. He said if they want a fight, ring the bell. Edwards wiped them out with a dive. Dreamer followed and it was a big brawl around ringside….

Tommy Dreamer & Eddie Edwards vs. Kevin Kross & Moose

They all brawled. Dreamer and Moose battled, but Moose was assisted by Kross. Edwards made the save but was nailed by Kross. Everyone went back and forth. There was a nice intensity live. Kross choked Dreamer with a tie against the ropes. Moose and Edwards battled on the floor. Moose got into it with one of the New York Giants, shoving him. The player shoved him back to a big pop. He hugged Edwards. Edwards nailed a shoulderblock and a kick on Kross, then unloaded with chops.

Edwards and Kross battled back and forth. Edwards nailed a top rope rana for a two count, but Moose broke up the pin. Dreamer returned to the fray but was hit with a discus clothesline. Moose and Eddie chopped the hell out of each other as the fans chanted their names in accordance with who was throwing the chop. They battled back and forth with kicks and a headbutt. Edwards nailed a sitdown Falcon Arrow. The crowd popped for all this and chanted “Impact Wrestling.”

Kross locked Dreamer in a choke but Dreamer kicked him low and unloaded with clubbering blows and then a Cutter. Edwards tossed him the Singapore Cane but Kross nailed a backdrop driver before he could use it. They went back and forth until Edwards rolled up Moose and hooked the tights, scoring the pin.

Your winner, Tommy Dreamer and Eddie Edwards!

Fun little brawl.

Moose and Kross attacked them and laid them out. They nailed a double powerbomb onto the ring apron.

OVE & Sami Callihan vs. Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Brian Cage & Fénix & Pentagón Jr. – OVE Rules.

All sorts of chaotic action from the bell. Cage was tossing Jake Crist all over the place with suplexes. He caught him trying to come off the ropes and went for a move but was shoved into the ringpost. Fenix hit a springboard headbutt off the ropes that was just awesome. He whipped out some really awesome dives. Callihan caught him rebounding off the ropes and nailed a big head and arms Tazplex. Sami hit a nice rebound clothesline off the ropes. They are just all killing each other and it was pretty damn great live. Fenix hit a great tope con hilo to the outside on everyone. Pentagon celebrated but was superkicked off the ropes by Sami.

Cage grabbed Callihan and nailed a Fall Away Slam over the top to the floor onto everyone. Cage pulled Crist back into the ring with a superplex, He went for another superplex but Calliphan slipped underneath and nailed a powerbomb. Fenix and Pentagon hit stereo superkicks on Sami. Fenix whipped his own brother into Callihan in the corner, monkey flip style. enta nailed a double stomp off the top on Sami but was caught with a DDT by Jake Crist.

Cage powerbombed Crist. Sami tossed Cage. Fenix hit a running dive over the ropes into the ring with a cutter on Sami for a two count. They went basllistic with back and forth big moves. Cage powerbombed Sami in the corner. Penta hit a package piledriver on him as Fenix hit a doublestomp onto him. Somehow, that was a two count. They did a big power spot where Cage hit a Fall Away Slam on both Crists. He played to the crowd on the ropes, allowing Callihan to superkick him in the back of the legs, one of which was taped up. He held him for the Crists to drill in the head but the Lucha Brothers made the save.

Pentagon and Fenix worked over Crist. They went to do a double decker move but Fenix jumped up and went for a cutter but they crashed down in frightening fashion. Sami hit a piledriver on Fenix on the apron. They were whipping out all sorts of nuttiness. Cage returned and cleaned house. He ate a series of kicks from Crist. They did a double decker stunner on Cage but he kicked up at one to get him over as a monster. They all kept kicking the crap out of him, leading to a triple boot to the face. Callihan nailed a big piledriver for the pin.

Your winners, OVE & Sami Callihan!

You are either going to love the spectacle of this all out war and highspots reel or you are going to hate it. They did a LOT of really innovative different stuff. some of which looked awesome and some which didn’t hit perfectly, but man, they really went all out here.

Live, the ring crew is going nuts changing over the ring for the Concrete Jungle Match.

McKenzie interviewed Austin Aries. He was asked what fans can expedct from the match tonight. He said he came back in the start of 2018 and this place was on life support. He won the title and since then, he had busted his ass to make the title and the company worth something again. He said he thinks he’s done a really good job. He said his challenger shows up when his schedule permits and claims its the most important thing in the world. He called him Johnny Come Lately. He’s been off filming reality series, getting married and nursing injuries. Now that the show is airing, now he wants to re-assert himself and say this means something to him – the title. He doesn’t think it means anything to him. He said that Impact told him the other night that it wasn’t always about him. He said that’s funny coming from the guy who changes his last name into the company he works for. He said after last night he doesn’t trust Impact or management. He was going to come out alone, but now he’s bringing his men with him and he told Impact to bring his wife and make it real up close and personal. He said it’s not a reality show or a crappy B movie. it’s his life and they are going to find out.

King cut a promo and said this was for Konnan. He said the young boys are going to learn what it was like to really be from the streets. They are going to give out lessons in pain and suffering tonight. Good promo from Kingston.

LAX vs. King & The OGz: Concrete Jungle Street Fight.

All the mats have been removed, exposing the plywood underneath. No turnbuckles. Lots of weapons and tables all over.

LAX had a big entrance with a huge crew.

Hernandez got busted open right away with a stiff trash can lid shot. He’s going to need some stitches. The boards were all moving around under the guys, making it look pretty damn dangerous It was all brawling. The OGz had a long period where they worked over LAX and trashed him. King went for a dive to the floor but his feet got caught in the ropes and he went down right into the rail and the concrete. Hernandez did the Border Toss on Homicide over the top onto LAX, sacrificing his own partner to get them.

Ortiz nailed an overhead suplex onto the boards on Homicide. Hernandez hit the pounce on him, sending him through a table in the corner. Santana hit the ring and went for a sunset flip but Hernandez powered out. Santana hit a stiff kick to the legs. He hit a nice tope con hilo to the floor on Hernandez. Kingston returned to the ring, where Santana kicked him stiff in the face. Kingston dared him to keep going and kikced him back. He kicked Santana into the corner and charged but was caught and suplexed into the empty corner.

LAX began double-teaming Hernandez. They posted Homicide’s shoulder. Hernandez pulled himself to the top and fought off LAX but was eventually overpowered and hit with a double superplex into the bare ring. The place went nuts and chanted “Holy sh**” and man, they are right. Konnan came out to his music and made the save, running Homicide through a table. LAX hit a sit down powerbomb off the top on King, scoring the pin.

Your winners, LAX & Konnan!

Given Konnan had a hip replacement, I am glad they didn’t have him taking bumps in this environment. It was absolutely evil and insane and NYC loved the hell out of it. Kingston looked like he took some really evil punishment and we’ll try to get an update on him. He really deserves triple whatever they are paying him after tonight. Everyone worked their asses off and tore down the house live. I hope it came across as such on the broadcast.

Allie will enter Su Yung’s Undead Realm in an attempt to rescue Kiera Hogan.

This was a long pre-taped deal to cover them putting the ring back together live. Jim Mitchell welcomed her but warned her if she saw her soul, she could look but not touch. Su Yung attacked Allie but Allie pulled out a hatchet and began hitting her with it. Blood was flying. She found Keira Hogan in a coffin but Su Yung returned and they battled. Yung tried to chop her with a hatchet this time. She menaced Allie. Yung used the Mandible Claw on Allie. Yung pulled out some knife but Allie drilled her with the hatchet in the neck. I swear, I am not making any of this up. Allie tried to rouse Kiera. They tried to open the casket that Allie used to enter. Jim Mitchell re-appeared and said he was a man of his word. He promised to get her in but nothing about getting her out. Su Yung and her minions cornered them but Rosemary returned and fought them off. She told them they shouldn’t be here and told them to leave. She opened the casket and told them to go. Allie said she wasn’t going to go without her. Su Yung pulled the hatchet out of her neck and approached them. She and Rosemary began fighting and right out of Big Trouble in Little China, energy began surging from their hands. Allie and Keira were back and Allie said they had to go back and help Rosemary. Keira said it would be OK. Allie, in a demonic voice, said IT’S NOT OK. The end. Okaaaaaaay!

They announced a new PPV, Homecoming, for 1/6/19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds aka TNA Asylum.

Johnny Impact was interviewed. He said that if Austin Aries wants to make this a family affair, great, that is fine with him. He said the fact Aries thinks he carries this company is an insult to everyone who works for the company. He said that if Aries hadn’t crossed the line, TMZ wouldn’t have wanted them to talk about it.

Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries vs. Johnny Impact.

They went at each other in a real physical, aggressive way to get over the idea that they have a real personal issue beyond the title. It looked really good in that it wasn’t an overly choreographed looking sequence. They faced off and the crowd chanted back and forth. Aries drilled Impact in the leg. They continued to go back and forth in a rough manner. Fans were chanting “205” at Aries and a front row fan had a “ROSITA DISAPPROVES” sign.

Impact caught Aries in the corner and nailed a series of kicks. Aries was sent to the floor, where Impact hit a pescado to the floor. He sent Aries into the barricade. Impact bridged himself between the ring and the barricade and hit a flip onto Aries. Aries sent him into the barricade and then came off the top with a axehandle. He drilled Impact with a chop and sent him back into the ring, where he drilled him with several knees and strikes. He peppered Aries with punches and really worked him over. Impact made a comeback and was going for a springboard leg lariat when Aries drilled him and sent him to the floor. Aries went for the heat seeking missile dive but Impact drilled him as he hit the ropes.

Impact hit a twisting springboard bodypress for a two count. Aries came back and worked him over with knee strikes, trying to set up for the Last Chancery. Impact fought back and nailed a springboard knee strike off the ropes for a two count. They battled to the ropes, where Aries regained control. Aries rolled out of the way of a split-legged moonsault off the ropes but Impact landed on his feet. Impact worked him over on the ropes. Impact nailed a Spanish Fly off the top for a two count.

Aries avoided a flipping move off the top and went back to floor. Impact set him up for a suplex into the ring but Aries blocked it and pulled him out to the apron. They battled back and forth with forearms. Aries went for a death valley driver but it looked like Impact was dropped on top of his head from my vantage point. Aries nailed a 450 splash off the top for a two count. Aries went for a dropkick in the corner but Impact caught him and drilled Aries with a series of kicks. He hit Moonlight Drive off the top but Aries grabbed the ropes right before the three count. Impact went for a suplex but Aries escaped, nailed him, caught him with a vicious dropkick in the corner, then nailed a brainbuster for a two count. Impact got his foot across the rope at the last second.

Aries went into a series of knee strikes and cinched in the Last Chancery. Taya yelled at Aries and he got in her face. That fired up Impact as they beat each other back and forth with stiff shots. Aries ducked a clotheline and dove out of the ring, wiping out Taya. Impact kicked him hard off the apron into the barricade. Moose’s celebration whjen Taya got nailed was hilarious. They battled back into the ring, where Impact nailed a brainbuster and Moonlight Drive and scored the pin.

Your winner and new Impact Champion, Johnny Impact!

Aries got right up, yelled at the announcers and walked out, not even selling. He even spit up towards Ed Nordholm. He left Moose and Kross behind.

Impact went to the floor and helped Taya up, then celebrated with her in the ring for a long time. There was a big “Johnny” chant.

Good match.

