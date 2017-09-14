Live Jim Ross Book Signing Online Today, Dolph Ziggler In “Then & Now” (Video), Hype Bros

– Below is the latest episode of “WWE Then & Now” with Dolph Ziggler looking back at his days in The Spirit Squad and how he’s changed since then:

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be doing an online book signing for his “Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling” autobiography later today at 3pm EST. Ross will also answer questions from fans who bought the book as he signs. The book features a foreword by Vince McMahon and an afterword by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The book will be released on October 3rd but you can pre-order it via Amazon at this link. Details on today’s live signing can be found at this link.

– The Hype Bros continue to play up their tension on social media after the loss to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Below are more comments from Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley as they face a potential split: