Live Night Two Spoilers From The 2018 Mae Young Classic At Full Sail University

Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE Mae Young Classic spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University. We have spoilers from night one at this link.

* The tapings opens with a video package showing highlights from Night One, plus Women’s Revolution highlights & quotes. Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are back for commentary. Cole introduces the competitors and matches for round 2 as each competitor steps forward to have a face off

Episode One:

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Toni Storm defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto to advance to the quarterfinals. Lockup to start. Good match. Hiroyo with a diving dropkick for 2. Suplex by Hiroyo for 2. Toni with a snap suplex, a hip attack and a Fisherman suplex for 2. Hiroyo with a modified Boston crab into a single leg, but Toni gets to the ropes. Hiroyo with the headstand knees for 2. Toni with a headbutt and a bridging suplex for 2. Series of near falls for Hiroyo. Toni ducks a lariat and gets a bridging roll up for the 3

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Rhea Ripley defeated Kacy Catanzaro to advance to the quarterfinals. Rhea blows off the handshake. Kacy with a top rope handstand into a head scissors. Rhea overpowers Kacy and takes control of the match. Rhea with a big vertical suplex for 2. Rhea with an inverted cloverleaf, but Kacy flips out of it. Kacy with a tilt-o-whirl DDT. Crowd is firmly behind Kacy. Kacy with a corkscrew plancha to the outside. Kacy with a split over the top into a springboard dropkick but only gets 2. Rhea kicks Kacy out of a headstand and hits a pumphandle sitout bomb for the win

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Lacey Lane defeated Taynara Conti to advance to the quarterfinals. Not much here. Lane reverses Conti’s finisher into a crucifix rollup for the win

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Meiko Satomura defeated Mercedes Martinez to advance to the quarterfinals. Good technical work to start. They trade chops and slaps. Mercedes with a chokebomb for 2. Meiko locks in a Fujiwara armbar and keeps it in as Mercedes rolls over but eventually gets to the ropes. Meiko with a frogsplash for 2. Meiko with a kneeling DDT and a cartwheel knee to the chest for 2. Mercedes with the fisherman suplex but Meiko kicks out. Crowd on their feet. Meiko fights off a surfboard guillotine, and hits a grounded scissor kick for the win. Excellent match

Episode Two:

* Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler are shown at ringside