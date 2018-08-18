Full NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV Results & Videos, 8/18/2018

Reload often during the show for new results & videos.

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” Pre-show opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City as fans make their way in. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show and Cathy sends us to a video on the “Who Attacked Aleister Black?” storyline.

They talk about tonight’s main event and send us out to Mike Rome, who is with a bunch of wild NXT fans. Charly plugs tonight’s show on the WWE Network as Mike sends it back. The panel goes over tonight’s card next. Charly also plugs tomorrow’s SummerSlam event. The panel shows us recent events that led to tonight’s NXT Tag Team Title match next. We also see video from Cathy Kelley’s WWE Now video with The Undisputed Era from earlier today. Sam and Pat both believe Moustache Mountain will win the titles tonight. Back from a break and Charly sends us to a video preview for EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream. Pat believes EC3 is going to steal the show tonight. Sam goes with Dream for the win. Charly sends us to a video for the NXT North American Title next.

We come back to the panel and Charly welcomes Ricochet via camera in the back. Ricochet says he’s been working for this moment for 15 years and he knows he can defeat Adam Cole. We get more hype for tonight’s show and another break. Charly sends us to Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness at ringside. They hype the card and send us to a video package for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match. Sam and Pat agree on Shayna Baszler retaining her title tonight. Charly sends us back outside to Rome and a group of fans. We see shots of Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa arriving to the arena. The panel sends us to another video on the Black storyline. NXT General Manager William Regal joins the panel now. Regal spoke to The Undisputed Era and says they are no longer suspects in the Black attack but that’s all he can tell us as of now. Regal talks more about the disappointing situation and the panel plugs tonight’s card again. We get more hype for SummerSlam and Takeover before Charly sends us to a video package for the main event.

– The NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson. The sold out crowd is fired up.

NXT Tag Team Title Match: Moustache Mountain vs. The Undisputed Era

We go right to the ring and out comes NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. Kayla Braxton does the introductions. Out next comes Moustache Mountain, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

Seven starts off with Strong but Strong turns and knocks Bate off the apron. O”Reilly tags in and they double team Seven. Bate runs in but Strong decks him. Bate and Seven go for the double team and a brawl breaks out in the middle of the ring. Bate and Seven drop their opponents at the same time and follow them to the floor, keeping control with chops and more offense. Seven brings O’Reilly in the ring now and works him over. Bate tags in for the double team. Bate drops Strong as he runs in. O’Reilly kicks out of a pin attempt.

O’Reilly with a roundhouse kick to Bate. Strong comes in but Bate slams him. Seven tags in for a double team and a 2 count on Strong. Strong counters with a backbreaker. O’Reilly works over Seven now, dropping him with knee strikes and a roundhouse kick. The Undisputed Era keeps control with frequent tags. O’Reilly with another 2 count on Seven. Seven avoids a move and drops O’Reilly with a DDT. Strong runs in but Bate takes him out with a dropkick. Bate blocks O’Reilly and nails a diving European uppercut. Bate fights off a double team and does a Swing on Strong while O’Reilly is on his shoulders. Strong kicks Bate and O’Reilly applies a Sleeper hold. Bate overpowers and suplexes Strong while O’Reilly is still on his back. Fans pop and chant “NXT” now.

Strong stops Bate with a big shot out of the corner. O’Reilly works over Bate and takes him to the mat now. O’Reilly drives knees into Bate as fans do dueling chants. O’Reilly with another knee and more strikes while Bate is down. Strong comes in and keeps control of Bate. O’Reilly tags in for another double team and a 2 count. Strong tags back in and nails a running boot on Bate while O’Reilly has him in a hold. Bate finally gets free from another hold but O’Reilly comes back in and takes him down. Strong and O’Reilly with more quick tags and offense on Bate near their corner.

Bate launches Strong over the top to the floor. He kicks Strong back into the barrier and looks for the tag. O’Reilly runs in to stop the tag but he gets sent through the ropes to the floor. Strong and O’Reilly pull each opponent at the same time to stop the tag again. Seven finally gets the tag and unloads on Strong. Seven leaps out and takes O’Reilly down on the floor. Seven brings O’Reilly back in and unloads on both opponents. Seven with a close 2 count on Strong. Strong ends up dropping Seven with a big elbow to the jaw. O’Reilly tags in and takes control, dropping Seven with a Brainbuster for a close 2 count.

The Undisputed Era with another double team on Seven. Strong with an Olympic Slam for a close 2 count. Strong goes on and gets the Stronghold applied in the middle of the ring. Bate comes in but O’Reilly catches him in a triangle. Bate powers up and launches O’Reilly into Strong, breaking up the hold. Fans pop. More back and forth and double teaming between the two sides, including a big dive by Bate to the outside. Bate comes in and hits the sitdown powerbomb on Strong but he kicks out just in time. Bate goes to the top while Strong gets to his feet. Fans chant “this is awesome” as Strong hits him and climbs up. Bate elbows Strong to the mat. O’Reilly jumps up from the floor and nails Bate, sending him to the mat. Strong drives Bate and his knee into the turnbuckle. O’Reilly tags in and knocks Seven off the apron. Bate drops O’Reilly. O’Reilly rolls Bate into a heel hook.

Seven screams for the tag but O’Reilly keeps the hold locked. Seven steps through the ropes. Strong and O’Reilly take advantage of the referee being distracted. Seven goes to the timekeeper’s area and brings a towel to the apron. He changes his mind and throws it into the crowd. Strong gets knocked too the outside. Bate is still in the hold but he inches closer to Seven. Seven gets the tag and the hold is broken. Seven unloads on O’Reilly and drops him with a lariat for a close 2 count. Bate tags in and goes to the top as Seven lifts O’Reilly. Strong hits Bate but gets knocked to the floor. They hit the Burning Hammer but O’Reilly kicks out at 2 just in time. Fans chant “NXT” and “fight forever” now. Strong leaps out of nowhere with a jumping knee on Bate. They take out Seven’s knee and drop him next as O’Reilly covers for the win.

Winners: The Undisputed Era

– After the match, O’Reilly and Strong take the titles in the middle of the ring and try to recover from the battle. We go to replays. We come back and the champions turn around to The War Raiders in the ring. Hanson and Rowe take out Strong and O’Reilly with big power moves and double team moves as fans pop. The War Raiders stand tall in the ring as their music hits. We get a replay of the surprise attack. Hanson and Rowe get the crowd hyped up and celebrate in the ring.

– Back from the break and the announcers briefly discuss the “Who Attacked Aleister Black?” storyline. We see Johnny Gargano backstage in the locker room.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for the next match.

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go to the ring and out comes The Velveteen Dream first. EC3 is out next.

The match starts with Dream tossing his vest to taunt EC3. EC3 picks it up and throws it back, warning Dream he’s not here for games. The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and EC3 shoves Dream back into the corner. EC3 with another shove into the corner. Dream grabs EC3 but EC3 tosses him out to the floor. EC3 brings it right back in and they tangle. EC3 takes Dream down by his arm. EC3 keeps control and slams Dream around by his arm.

Dream rocks EC3 with a right and turns it around. EC3 counters and tosses Dream onto the top turnbuckle, kicking him in the ribs. Dream gets crotched on the top rope. EC3 bounces him on the rope while he’s crotched. EC3 with a big right hand and a clothesline on the apron, sending Dream to the floor. Dream comes back to the apron and fights his way in. EC3 blocks a sunset flip and dances over Dream’s face for a pop. EC3 ends up dropping Dream as he ran the ropes, with a big chop. EC3 misses a back drop but comes right back and scoops Dream for a slam. EC3 shows off some and runs the ropes, dropping an elbow. EC3 clotheslines Dream to the floor now.

They tangle on the ramp and Dream nails a spinning DDT on the steel. Fans chant “holy shit” now. Dream keeps control on the floor and brings it back in for a 2 count. Dream goes to the corner and comes flying down at EC3. Dream drops EC3 over the top rope next. Dream with more strikes in the corner as the referee warns him. Dream drops EC3’s neck on the top rope. Dream with a neckbreaker in the middle of the ring now. EC3 kicks out at 2. Dream keeps EC3 grounded now and works on his neck some more. Dream with a forearm to the spine. EC3 blocks a neckbreaker. Dream stops the counter with a knee and hits the neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Dream tosses EC3 out to the floor. Dream slams EC3’s head into the announce table several times. Dream with a bottle of water across the face now. Dream brings EC3 back into the ring but EC3 grabs him. Dream counters and drops EC3 to keep control. They trade shots on their feet now. EC3 floors Dream out of the corner. EC3 yells “top 1 percent!” and runs Dream over. EC3 with a Stinger Splash and a rolling neck snap for a pop. EC3 scoops Dream for The One Percenter but it’s countered with a roll-up for a 2 count. Dream misses the superkick. EC3 blocks another kick and drives Dream face-first for a close 2 count.

EC3 keeps control in the corner, unloading with strikes to bring Dream back down. Dream with a shot to the throat to get an opening. Dream goes to the top but EC3 presses him to the mat. EC3 goes to the top now. EC3 dives with a crossbody but Dream ends up rolling him for a 2 count. EC3 slaps Dream and powerbombs him. EC3 looks out around the crowd and yells out. EC3 lifts Dream again and hits a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. EC3 places Dream up top and they trade shots. EC3 climbs up for a superplex and he hits it. EC3 clutches his own back and is slow to make the pin. Dream kicks out at 2.

EC3 gets up first and scoops Dream on the apron. Dream slides into the ring and nails a superkick. Dream scoops EC3 and hits the rolling Dream Valley Driver for a close 2 count. Dream scoops EC3 again but it’s countered. EC3 with a German suplex for a 2 count. EC3 brings Dream to the apron but Dream counters and hits the DVD on the apron. Dream goes to the top and nails a big elbow drop while EC3 is still on the apron. Dream jumps back in the ring, rolls EC3 over and covers for the win.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

– After the match, Dream stands tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. Dream makes his exit and looks around from the stage as EC3 recovers in the ring.

– Back from the break and we see Matt Riddle in the front row for his debut.

– Tommaso Ciampa is backstage looking at his title.

– We get a video package for the next match.

NXT North American Title Match: Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

We go to the ring and out first comes Ricochet. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole is out next.

The bell rings and they stare each other down. Fans do a quick chant for Cole. They lock up and trade holds. They tangle some more and Ricochet gets the upperhand. They size each other up again before Cole takes Ricochet down with a headlock. Cole keeps control and keeps Ricochet down. Cole gets the upperhand again and poses for the crowd. They run the ropes and Ricochet dropkicks Cole out of the air for a big pop.

Ricochet runs the ropes but puts on the brakes, doing a handspring for a pop as Cole watches from the floor. Ricochet ends up on the top but Cole pushes him out to the floor. Cole launches Ricochet into the barrier now. Cole brings it back in and kicks Ricochet. Cole mounts Ricochet with strikes. Cole with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Cole with more trash talking while Ricochet is down. Ricochet fights back but Cole scoops him for a backbreaker into the knee for another close 2 count. Cole drives a knee into Ricochet’s back and takes him back to the mat.

Ricochet fights up and out. Cole runs into an elbow. Ricochet dropkicks Cole, sending him to the floor to regroup. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Cole down on the floor. They bring it back into the ring and Ricochet works Cole over in the corner. Ricochet with a 619 and a springboard European uppercut for a close 2 count. More back and forth with Ricochet in control. He hits a standing Shooting Star Press and another big splash for a close 2 count. Ricochet ends up springboarding back into a Backstabber for a close pin attempt by Cole. More back and forth. Ricochet catches a superkick and nails a discus forearm. Ricochet launches at Cole off the ropes with a moonsault but Cole kicks him out of the air and drops him over his knee again for a close 2 count. Cole can’t believe it.

Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Ricochet ducks a running kick and rolls Cole up for 2. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Cole with an enziguri. Ricochet with a jumping knee. Cole with two shots to the face. Ricochet drops Cole but Cole falls on him for a 2 count. Fans cheer them both on and chant “NXT” after an intense exchange. Fans also chant “Mamma Mia!” now. Ricochet ends up playing possum to pull Cole in for a big move. Ricochet goes to the top but Cole moves out of the way. Ricochet goes on and hits a huge hurricanrana, sending them out to the floor. Mauro pops big and fans chant “holy shit” now. They bring it back in and Ricochet goes to the top and hits the 630 for the pin and the title.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet takes the title and celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Ricochet celebrating and get more replays as he makes his exit.

– Back from a break and we see Kevin Owens in the front row with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

– We get a video package for the next match.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

We go to the ring and out comes Kairi Sane for this rematch of the 2017 Mae Young Classic finals, which Sane won. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Braxton.

The bell rings and we see Baszler’s Four Horsewomen partners at ringside – Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. They go at it and go right to the mat trading holds. Fans chant for Sane as they get to their feet and go at it. Sane takes Baszler down for a quick pin attempt, and a quick roll-up. Sane with a Stretch Muffler now. Baszler breaks it. Baszler loses it a bit and backs Sane into the corner. Sane fights back and they hit the ropes. Sane dropkicks Baszler out of the ring for a pop. Sane leaps off the apron and takes Baszler down on the floor. Sane brings it back into the ring and mounts some offense but Baszler dropkicks her leg out.

Baszler works on the leg now. Sane dumps her to the apron and charges but Baszler moves. Baszler kicks Sane and drops her knee over the middle rope. Baszler brings it back in and mounts Sane with strikes. Baszler continues working on the knee of Sane, keeping her down by bending the knee and twisting it. Baszler stomps now, trying to break Sane’s toes. Fans boo her. Baszler mocks Sane and works her over in the corner now.

Sane screams at Baszler and fights back now, unloading on her. Sane with a back fist and a neckbreaker. Sane screams some more and keeps control, chopping Baszler down in the corner. Sane with the sliding knee into the corner for a 2 count. Sane goes to the top but Baszler jumps up with a kick. Baszler climbs up with a super gutwrench suplex. Sane hits the mat hard but Baszler is slow to make the pin. They trade shots from their knees now, getting up to their feet. Baszler with a big knee strike for a close 2 count. Sane counters a move and hits a Spear out of nowhere.

Sane goes to the top and hits the Insane elbow to the back. Sane goes back to the top for another big elbow but Baszler rolls to the floor. Sane turns and nails a crossbody on the floor. Sane brings Baszler back into the ring and goes to the top again. Sane hits another big elbow drop but Baszler kicks out. Sane can’t believe it. Sane with a leg submission now. Baszler turns it into the Kirifuda Clutch. Sane is fading but she finally breaks the hold by grabbing the bottom rope. Baszler with a heel hook now. Sane counters and looks for submission win but Baszler gets the bottom rope.

Sane ties Baszler up with the ropes now as the referee counts.Sane breaks it. Sane with an Alabama Slam. Sane goes to the top for the third big elbow drop but Baszler gets her knees up. Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch again but Sane counters and rolls her up for the title.

Winner and New NXT Women’s Champion: Kairi Sane

– After the match, Sane celebrates with the title as we go to replays. We come back to Sane celebrating in the ring as her music hits.

– Back from a break and we get a video package for tonight’s main event.

Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Title: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go to the ring and out first comes Johnny Gargano to a pop. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is out next as the heat quickly starts up. Some fans chant “asshole” as Ciampa marches to the ring.

Ciampa also gets “fuck you Ciampa” chants as he enters the ring. He raises the title as Gargano stares him down. We get formal ring introductions from Braxton but Gargano attacks Ciampa before she’s done and here we go. Ciampa recovers and fights back. They go at it and Gargano hits a Thesz Press with more offense. Gargano mounts Ciampa in the corner with a bunch of strikes. Ciampa goes down. Ciampa tosses Gargano to the apron. Gargano tries to pull Ciampa to the floor but he runs back in. Gargano counters a move and sends Ciampa to the floor. Gargano slides out but Ciampa shoves him back into the steel ring steps.

Ciampa keeps control on the floor, beating Gargano against the barrier. Ciampa separates the steel ring steps but Gargano launches him into the barrier. Gargano with another shot into the barrier. The referee counts while Ciampa is down. Fans chant for Gargano as he works Ciampa over on the floor. Ciampa turns it around and drapes Gargano over the barrier, hitting him with forearms. Gargano rams Ciampa back into the ring post. Gargano leaps off the apron and takes Ciampa down on the floor again. Gargano tosses Ciampa over the announce table and he goes flying. The referee counts again.

Gargano stands on top of the table and looks down at Ciampa. Ciampa ends up coming back and driving Gargano through the table as a “holy shit” chant starts up. Fans chant “Mamma Mia!” now as the referee counts. Ciampa is up first. Ciampa brings it back into the ring and he has a steel chair now but Gargano rocks him. Gargano goes for the chair but Ciampa boots him in the face. Ciampa unloads in the corner as fans boo. Ciampa with a running knee strike to the face. Ciampa with another big running strike in the corner now.

Gargano ends up taking out Ciampa’s leg with a hard chair shot. Gargano unloads with more steel chair shots in the ring now. The referee counts while Ciampa is down. Ciampa counters a move and applies a Sleeper hold, using the bottom rope for leverage. Fans rally for Gargano but Ciampa keeps him down. The referee counts but Gargano makes it up. Ciampa applies another Sleeper and some fans boo. Ciampa takes Gargano back to the mat with the hold. Gargano ends up breaking the hold and sending Ciampa face-first into the chair in the corner like a lawn dart. Fans pop and the referee starts counting. Gargano goes under the ring and brings a table out. Gargano stands the table up on the outside. Gargano goes under the ring again and brings out a second table. Gargano stacks this table on top of the first but leaves the top table turned upside down, as Ciampa gets to his feet in the ring.

Ciampa rocks Gargano as he approaches from the apron. Gargano tries to suplex Ciampa out of the ring through the stacked tables, hoping to drop him on top of the exposed table legs. Ciampa counters and hits a German suplex in the ring. Ciampa keeps it locked and hits a second German. Ciampa with a third German. The referee counts but Gargano gets up. Ciampa rams a chair in his gut and smacks him over the back. The referee counts again. Ciampa with another chair shot over the back. Ciampa yells at Gargano to stay down. Ciampa with another chair shot over the back. The referee starts counting again. Ciampa hits three straight Project Ciampa moves. Ciampa sits in a chair as the referee counts. Gargano jumps up at 9 and nails a superkick.

The referee counts while they’re both down. They get up at the same time and start trading shots in the middle of the ring. Gargano catches a kick and rocks Ciampa a few more times. Ciampa with a kick to the face. Gargano with a kick to the head. Ciampa sends Gargano to the apron and kicks him off a slingshot Spear attempt. Gargano counters and nails a big enziguri. Ciampa with another German attempt. Gargano kicks Ciampa in the head and nails a German. They both connect with more shots and collide with clothesline attempts to go back down. They get up at the 1 count. They unload with strikes as fans pop now. Gargano drops Ciampa but Ciampa knees him. Ciampa runs into a superkick. They both go down in the middle of the ring as the referee counts again.

Gargano makes it up just at the 9 count. Gargano superkicks Ciampa from the apron but leaps with a cannonball and Ciampa moves. Gargano lands hard o the floor. Ciampa launches Gargano into the barrier. Ciampa with a Fairytale Ending right into the steel steps on the floor. The referee counts. Gargano somehow makes it up and Ciampa can’t believe it. Ciampa goes back under the ring after rocking Gargano a few more times. The tables are still stacked. Ciampa slams Gargano’s face into the top of the steps. Ciampa goes into the ring and pulls up the ring canvas and padding, exposing the wooden boards.

Ciampa tries to pull Gargano in the ring but Gargano sprays him in the face with a fire extinguisher. Gargano grabs a crutch and is standing there when Ciampa turns around in the ring. Gargano drops Ciampa with the crutch and breaks it over his back. Ciampa rolls to the floor and Gargano follows with another crutch shot over the back. Gargano stalks Ciampa with the crutch now. Ciampa catches Gargano coming in the ring for a DDT on the boards but Gargano fights him off. Gargano hangs on to the ropes on the apron side, trying not to fall on the stacked tables. Gargano with an enziguri. Gargano nails a big DDT, dropping Ciampa on the exposed wood. The referee counts again while Ciampa is down. Ciampa gets up but stumbles out to the floor. Gargano nails a big dive, taking Ciampa down on the floor.

Gargano knocks Ciampa over the announce table again. Gargano with more offense on the floor. Gargano goes for a big kick but Ciampa moves and Gargano takes out a crew member. Gargano can’t believe it. Ciampa takes advantage and drops him. Ciampa charges and sends Gargano crashing through the barrier. They both land bad. Ciampa tosses a crew member on top of Gargano. Ciampa has snapped. He continues to bury Gargano under chairs and other equipment, including part of the barrier. The crew member gets hit in the head with an announcer chair as well. Gargano is buried as the referee counts again. Gargano makes it back up just before the 10 count. Ciampa is shocked again.

Fans chant for Gargano now as he recovers. Ciampa goes under the ring and grabs a pair of handcuffs. Ciampa places Gargano under the bottom rope and tries to cuff him to the rope but Gargano pulls Ciampa into the ring post to avoid it. Gargano enters the ring tries to cuff Ciampa’s arms behind his back. Ciampa stops it with a back elbow to the mouth. They move back to the apron in front of the stacked tables. They trade counters on the apron. Gargano finally superkicks Ciampa through the tables. The referee counts as Ciampa tries to recover. Ciampa barely beats the count by using the crutch.

Fans chant “fight forever” again. Ciampa backs up the ramp, leading Gargano away from the ring. Gargano kicks the crutch out and drops Ciampa, mounting him with strikes on the ramp. Gargano launches Ciampa into the LED board on the stage. Gargano with a Gargano Escape on the stage now. Gargano breaks it and cuffs Ciampa to part of the stage. Gargano stares Ciampa down. Gargano smashes Ciampa’s head into the structure now. Gargano with a superkick. Fans chant “one more time” now. Gargano grabs Ciampa’s face. Ciampa apologizes over and over. Gargano with another big kick. The referee counts. Fans want one more superkick and Gargano delivers. Gargano yells at Ciampa some more as the referee counts. Gargano grabs Ciampa’s face again as he yells apologies over and over. Gargano goes stands there as Ciampa pleads. Gargano exposes his knee and charges in, nailing Ciampa in the head. Gargano also tumbles over Ciampa and lands on a table, falling off of it to the floor. The referee counts while they’re both down now.

Gargano tries to get up but Ciampa makes it first at the 9 count. The referee counts to 10 while Gargano is still down, clutching his knee. Ciampa retains.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa takes the NXT Title and clutches it as fans boo. Ciampa is still cuffed to the part of the stage as the referee checks on Gargano. We go to replays. Mauro says Gargano apparently dislocated his knee. Ciampa recovers and stands tall on the stage as trainers check on Gargano down below. Ciampa raises the title as the boos pick up. We go to more replays. Ciampa’s arm is raised on the stage while he holds the title up again. Fans boo but some do cheer. We see Gargano being checked on, clutching his knee. Trainers call for a stretcher as Gargano gets up to his feet, helped up and to the stage by officials. Ciampa comes walking back out to the stage to a pop. Gargano turns and watches Ciampa raise the title in the air as “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” goes off the air.