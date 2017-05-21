Live NXT Takeover: Chicago (5/20) Results & Discussion

NXT Takeover: Chicago airs live on May 20th, 2017 on the WWE Network from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Keep refreshing this page starting at 8 PM ET for live play-by-play coverage of Takeover and comment with your live thoughts!

– The show opens up with a video about underdogs in the city of Chicago. Bobby Roode tells the camera that the story of the underdog doesn’t exist in his NXT.

– Roderick Strong def. Eric Young: Sanity comes out with Young, and Strong lays them out before the match so it’s just him and Young to start off. Strong starts off strong and controls the pace against Young early on. Young mounts a brief comeback but Strong shuts him down with a series of forearm shots and a knee to the face. The action spills out to ringside and Killian drops Strong when the referee’s back is turned. Back in the ring, Young takes control until he attempts a cross-body off the top and Strong blocks it with a dropkick. Strong hits some elbows and punches, then a series of clotheslines. Strong drops Young with a back breaker then hits a running knee in the corner. Strong hits a back suplex for a near-fall. They roll out to ringside where Young hits a neckbreaker on Young on the floor, and both men are down. Young hits a flying elbow off the top rope, then Sanity starts to get on the apron but Strong knocks them off. Strong and Young go to the top rope where Strong hits a knee to the face that sends Young flying down to ringside ontop of Sanity. Back in the ring, Young comes back with a boot to the face, but Strong comes back with another knee to the face. Strong hits his signature backbreaker for the win, then flees the ring as Sanity comes in after him.

.@JRsBBQ voiced some of @WWE's most historic moments, thrilled to have him join commentary for the #UKChampionship match at #NXTTakeOver. pic.twitter.com/28NhBrChRa — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2017

Yall aint ready for this #NXTChicago A post shared by Jordan Smalley (@normsmallz) on May 20, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

A post shared by Al Dennison (@al.d77) on May 20, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Keep refreshing this page starting at 8 PM ET for live play-by-play coverage of Takeover and comment with your live thoughts!