Live NXT TakeOver: Orlando Results & Discussion (4/1)

Posted by Eric Lynch April 1, 2017 0 Comment

WWE’s airs live tonight on the WWE Network at 8 PM ET from the Amway Center. Join the discussion in our comments section and sound off with your opinions on the show!

Day 2 #nxttakeover #dukethedumpsterdroese #markedoutpodcast

A post shared by Brian Tamburello (@beeeteee) on

Join the discussion in our comments section and sound off with your opinions on the show!