Live Programming During WrestleMania Week, Kurt Angle Talks WWE HOF, The Undertaker

– There will be a live “Bring It To The Table” episode on the WWE Network during WrestleMania 33 week in Orlando. It will air on Thursday, March 30th at 8pm EST from the Citrus Bowl.

– To be used for future WWE Network programming, WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite WrestleMania match with The Undertaker. The answers will be used in a new WWE Network Collection that premieres on Monday, March 27th to kick off WrestleMania 33 Week.

– Below is video of Corey Graves talking to 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on Monday night’s “Bring It To The Table” episode. Angle says he wasn’t ready to retire from wrestling but the induction is more important to him than wrestling and he prefers this over anything else. Regarding his legacy, Angle says it’s good to be back home and regardless of what he does with the company, he can mark his legacy as the greatest of all-time. Angle also talks about recently meeting with Vince McMahon for the first time in 11 years.