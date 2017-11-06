RAW *Spoilers* For Tonight’s Show From England

Thanks to Jay Miles and Roo Patel for the following WWE RAW spoilers from today’s tapings in Manchester, England. We will still have our live RAW play-by-play tonight at 8pm EST.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz opens the show with another MizTV episode. He rips on WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin before introducing tonight’s guest, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Miz rants about Braun Strowman attacking him last week, blaming it on Angle. Angle makes Miz vs. Braun for tonight

* Jason Jordan defeated Elias in a “Guitar on a Pole” match. Elias sang a song before the match. Elias reached the guitar first but Jordan used it on Elias a few minutes later for the win

* Backstage segment with Kurt Angle and The Bar

* Asuka defeated a local enhancement talent in a quick win

* Samoa Joe vs. Titus O’Neil never happens as Joe attacks Titus before the match. Joe takes the mic and issues a challenge to anyone in the back. Finn Balor answers it

* Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor ends in a No Contest as officials break up a big brawl at ringside. Kurt Angle announces that Joe and Balor are both now on Team RAW for the men’s Traditional Elimination Match

* It’s announced that RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will defend tonight

* Backstage segment with Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan. Angle makes Jordan the 5th member of Team RAW

* Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alicia Fox and Nia Jax. Fox tapped to the Banks Statement for the finish. She then confirmed Bayley and Sasha for Team RAW at Survivor Series

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match ends when Kane interferes and attacks Braun for the DQ. Strowman gets the upperhand on Kane but Miz and The Miztourage attack for the beatdown. Braun fights them all off

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is out for a promo ripping on Kalisto, who is at ringside. Kurt Angle comes out and announces Enzo vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with the Bitter End. Kalisto celebrated with Dunne after the match

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is confirmed for next week’s RAW

* Backstage segment with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE UK competitors will be on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode

* Cesaro and Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose is next. The match ended with new champions as The New Day’s music hit and out they came to tease another “Under Siege” attack but Kurt Angle appeared with the RAW roster instead. Sheamus hit a Brogue on Ambrose for the title change