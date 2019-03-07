Full Recap From The WWE WrestleMania 36 Press Conference

The WWE WrestleMania 36 press conference opens live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan coming out to the podium. Hogan welcomes everyone and says this is really special for him because this is his hometown and where he fell in love with pro wrestling.

Hogan talks about memories and interacting with fans, and says it’s huge that the current crop of WWE Superstars will make their memories at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium next year. Hogan talks more about the spectacle of WrestleMania and says he can’t wait for WrestleMania to come to Tampa because it will put the city on the map like never before. Hogan is just glad WrestleMania is finally coming to his hometown. He thanks everyone for coming and asks what everyone is going to do when WWE and WrestleMania runs wild on Tampa next year. Hogan introduces John Saboor, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Special Events.

Saboor gives it up for Hogan and says he’s an amazing Ambassador for WWE, and one of Tampa’s favorite sons. Saboor talks about today’s announcement and introduces Ken Hagan, a Hillsborough County Commissioner. Hagan talks about how Tampa has a rich history with pro wrestling and says it was a big part of his childhood. Hagan officially announces WrestleMania 36 for Sunday, April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium. He says WrestleMania has been in Orlando and Miami before but he’s proud to say this is the first time it will be in Tampa. He pledges that Team Tampa Bay will roll out the red carpet to welcome fans from around the world, and do anything they can to make this the best WrestleMania ever. Hagan introduces Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and out she comes to the podium.

Stephanie thanks some of the local people and organizations involved. She can’t believe WrestleMania has never been to Tampa, which means they just have to go all out and make it the best ever. She touts some of the WrestleMania mainstream praise and says it’s unlike any other event. She recalls several big WrestleMania moments from over the years. Stephanie talks about what WrestleMania means to the fans and how they come from across the world to share their passion for WWE. She says WrestleMania is really like a giant family reunion. She goes on about how WrestleMania 36 will be promoted on their various platforms, including Fox and the USA Network. She says people across the globe will be talking about WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium. She says their goal is to leave a lasting legacy in the community, and that actually starts today. She says WWE Superstars will host an anti-bullying rally at a Boys & Girls Club later today. She introduces one of the Superstars who will be at that rally, hometown star Titus O’Neil. Titus is no stranger to most of the media in the room and they cheer for him when he comes out.

Titus talks about how Tampa is home to many WWE Superstars and they are all excited to have WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium. He touts the various WWE Community events that take place during WrestleMania week. Titus goes on and says he can’t wait to see what memories they create in his city. Saboor comes back to the podium. He talks about the WWE family has just one goal – to put smiles on the faces of people around the world. Saboor brings out Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn. Buckhorn says he couldn’t think of a better way to wind down his mayoral career than this announcement. He talks about how wrestling has been part of Tampa’s DNA for years. It’s who they are and what makes their home special. He says whether it was Hogan or Brian Blair, who is in the audience, or Titus. He goes on and says WrestleMania rivals every other major event Tampa has hosted over the years, once again putting Tampa on the map. Buckhorn says they are thankful to WWE for allowing them this opportunity. He says they could not be happier to host this event. Buckhorn wraps up his speech and brings out someone who had a big hand in this event – Triple H.

Triple H says they are incredibly excited to bring WrestleMania to Tampa Bay. He says Tampa is ingrained into the fabric of what WWE is. Like others today, he talks about wrestling events at the Tampa Armory. He mentions WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes wrestling in Tampa. He says it’s hard to put into words how big WrestleMania is. He goes on about the spectacle of WrestleMania and says he will put that up against any other sport or entertainment out there. He talks about how WWE is constantly breaking various records for the WrestleMania host city. He goes on and talks about how the WWE Performance Center is just down the road, which had roots in Tampa. He talks about WWE NXT and how it became a global touring brand, next to RAW and SmackDown. He also talks about the women’s evolution in WWE. He says NXT will be a large part of WrestleMania Week, including with their Takeover event. He says fans who come to Tampa will get to feel the history of what it means to WWE, but they will also get to see it. He says WWE is then, now and forever. He asks everyone if they are ready, and says they better be because this WrestleMania will be a spectacle like never before, and one for the record books. Saboor comes back to the podium.

Saboor praises Triple H for his transition from the ring to the boardroom. He congratulates Buckhorn on his 8 year run as Mayor and says the city is different than it was, and has a lot to be proud of. Saboor introduces Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director Rob Higgins next. Higgins says their time has finally come as they’ve been talking about hosting a WrestleMania for the past 10 years, but this has been 35 years in the making. He thanks Vince McMahon and everyone else in WWE, for trusting Tampa to host the crown jewel of sports entertainment. He says this is the biggest event Tampa has wanted to host. Higgins talks about the economic impact of WrestleMania and thanks some of the people who have helped him make this happen on Team Tampa Bay. Higgins wraps up and Saboor comes back out to thank some of the other people in attendance who have helped to bring WrestleMania to Tampa Bay.

Saboor brings out Charlotte Flair next and plugs her WrestleMania 35 match with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Flair talks about starting her career in Tampa in WWE developmental. She goes on about the women’s evolution and says it will be on display at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa. Flair says they are just getting started. She delivers a “Woooo!” and makes her exit. Saboor comes back out and introduces a few Superstars in the front row – Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. Saboor says they, along with Flair, are a big part of what WWE does and WWE is so proud of them. Saboor brings out Roman Reigns next and mentions how he just returned from battling leukemia.

Reigns mentions going on last and says we’ve all heard about the economic impacts and that stuff, but to him WrestleMania is all about the memories. He says some of his memories like beating The Undertaker aren’t even the biggest memories. He talks about his biggest, proudest moment from last year’s WrestleMania had to do with his kids being happy, not being in the main event. He goes on about how so many other families will get to experience various “little moments” during the week, the ones that mean so much. Reigns invites everyone to bring their families to make some of those moments during the week with WWE. His music hits again and out comes Saboor again. Saboor says the WWE family cannot wait to be with Tampa next spring. He says details on tickets will be released some time in the next year. On behalf of everyone in WWE, Saboor thanks everyone for being here today and says they will see them here next April for WrestleMania 36. That’s it for the press conference. Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania in Tampa.