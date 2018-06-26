Full Results From The WWE NXT UK Championship Special 6/26/18

– The WWE NXT UK Championship Special opens up with a video package of highlights from yesterday’s big event, the 2018 WWE UK Title Tournament that was won by Zack Gibson. We cut to an intro video next.

– We’re live on tape from Royal Albert Hall in London, England with Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness. Fans are chanting for NXT already. They talk about what happened on Night 1 and confirm Gibson vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will be tonight’s main event.

NXT Tag Team Title Match: Moustache Mountain vs. The Undisputed Era

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate are out first to a big pop. NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly are out next. Andy Shepherd does formal ring introductions.

This was a good back & forth match that the crowd stayed hot for. The finish saw Bate and Seven hit the double team finisher out of the corner to get the pin on O’Reilly.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven

– After the match, Bate and Seven celebrate with the titles as fans chant “you deserve it” at them. We go to replays.

– We see Zack Gibson backstage preparing for the main event. The camera cuts back to the ring and we see Moustache Mountain entering the crowd to celebrate the title change with fans.

– Back from a break and we see video from earlier in the day of WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint announcing Flash Morgan Webster vs. Travis Banks vs. Mark Andrews for tonight. The winner will earn a future shot at the WWE UK Champion.

– We see actor Stephen Graham in the crowd with his sons.

Killer Kelly vs. Charlie Morgan

We go back to the ring and out comes Killer Kelly. Charlie Morgan is out next for a battle of WWE UK women’s division stars.

The finish saw Morgan block a suplex and roll Kelly up for the pin.

Winner: Charlie Morgan

– The announcers hype the rest of the matches for tonight before going to another break.

– Christian is shown sitting at ringside.

Fatal 4 Way to Crown a New #1 Contender: Mark Andrews vs. Travis Banks vs. Flash Morgan Webster vs. Noam Dar

Mark Andrews is out first, followed by Travis Banks and then Flash Morgan Webster. The winner will earn a future title shot from the winner of tonight’s main event.

WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint comes out before the match and changes it a Fatal 4 Way. Noam Dar is introduced to a big pop for his return from injury. The finish saw Dar get the pin with a big kick to Banks.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE UK Title: Noam Dar

– After the match, Dar stood tall and celebrated. The Coffey Brothers, Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey, run down from the back and take out Andrews, Webster and Banks while Dar watches from the ramp.

– Cathy Kelley interviews Wolfgang backstage and he talks about finally getting his hands on Adam Cole.

NXT North American Title Match: Wolfgang vs. Adam Cole

We go back to the ring and out first comes Wolfgang. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole is out next. Shepherd does formal ring introductions.

The crowd chose Cole and started chanting for him early on. Cole hit The Last Shot and a running knee to get the pin.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, Cole stayed in the ring for a few minutes and played to the crowd for a big pop.

– We see Pete Dunne backstage walking.

– Cathy Kelley interviews new NXT Tag Team Champions Moustache Mountain backstage.

Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. EC3 and The Velveteen Dream

The announcers send us to the ring for NXT tag team action as The Velveteen Dream is out first. EC3 is out next. Ricochet is out first for his team, followed by NXT Champion Aleister Black. There were lots of chants for Dream early on.

The finish saw Dream walk out on EC3 trying to tag, while acting like he’s hurt. This led to Black hitting Black Mass on EC3 for the pin.

Winners: Ricochet and Aleister Black

– After the match, the referee goes to hand the NXT Title to Black but Ricochet grabs it. Ricochet looks at the title and then hands it to Black. Mauro calls it a show of respect. We go to replays as Ricochet and Black celebrate.

– The announcers send us backstage to Cathy Kelley, who interviews Toni Storm about her title shot.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Toni Storm vs. Shayna Baszler

Back from a break and out first comes #1 contender Toni Storm. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Shepherd.

The finish sees Baszler apply a chokehold on the floor as Storm starts to fade. Storm gets counted out as Baszler keeps the hold applied.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– The announcers lead us to tonight’s main event.

WWE UK Title Match: Zack Gibson vs. Pete Dunne

Zack Gibson is out first as the winner of the 2018 WWE UK Title Tournament. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is out next. Shepherd does formal ring introductions. The finish saw Dunne rock Gibson with a right hand and hit the Bitter End to get the pin.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne holds the title and stands tall as his music hits. He heads to the stage as we see Triple H and Johnny Saint come out with the rest of the UK roster. Triple H raises Dunne’s arm and takes the mic. Triple H says this is the next chapter in the UK wrestling scene. This is your guy, this is your time, this is your brand and we are… NXT. The crowd cheers Triple H as the WWE NXT UK roster poses on the stage. The 2018 WWE NXT UK Championship Special goes off the air.