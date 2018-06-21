LIVE SPOILERS* From Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings, Airing In June & July

Thanks to Tara for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

June 27th Episode:

* NXT Champion Aleister Black opens the show with an in-ring promo but Tommaso Ciampa interrupts and taunts him from the stage. Ciampa threatens to take the NXT Title and end Black

* Kona Reeves defeated Max Humberto

* We saw video of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven winning the NXT Tag Team Titles in London on Tuesday

* Candice LeRae defeated Lacey Evans

* NXT Tag Team Champions Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. two local talents never happened as The Undisputed Era attacked them and destroyed them. Ricochet made his entrance to set up a six-man match

* The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong) defeated Ricochet and NXT Tag Team Champions Trent Seven & Tyler Bate when Cole pinned Ricochet

July 4th Episode:

