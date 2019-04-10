Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University:

* Buddy Murphy vs. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream plus Kairi Sane vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler will take place later tonight. If Sane loses, she never gets a title shot again

April 17 Episode:

* We start with a video package recapping the “Takeover: New York” event. We have a new intro video for the show using Slipknot’s “All Out Life” for the theme song

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Buddy Murphy. Good match. Crowd is split on this one, but maybe just a bit more towards Velveteen. Dream cuts off Murphy on a dive and poses in front of him, but Murphy grabs his arms and hits the kamigoye for a 2. Murphy with a huge flip dive over the top rope to the outside. Velveteen fights back out of the corner and hits a huge superkick. They trade strikes and Dream hits a springboard axe handle then his top rope axe handle. Dream with a code breaker for 2. Murphy with a tornado neck snap on the top rope. They fight on the top, and both end up falling to the outside, but beat the 10 count. Murphy with a DDT for a nearfall. Murphy hits a sunset flip, but Dream counters into the DVD for 2. Dream goes for up top, but Murphy hits the Cheeky Nandos kick and a sitout powerbomb for 2. Murphy with a flying knee off the apron. Murphy can’t get Dream in for the 10-count so he breaks the count and rolls him in, but Dream hits a Fame-asser as his comes through the ropes, the DVD, and the Purple Rainmaker for the win

* We’re shown a video of The Undisputed Era arguing immediately after Takeover, before Adam Cole yells at the cameraman to turn the camera off

* Raul Mendoza defeated Riddick Moss. Riddick is working with his new Riddick Regimen gimmick, basically an over-obsessed bodybuilder. Raul in control early. Riddick catches him doing a springboard crossbody, curls Raul a few times, the tosses him. Riddick with a running charge in the corner, then a gorilla press into a spear for 2. Riddick goes to drink his water bottle, but Raul slaps it out of his hand and runs wild. Raul hits a twisting springboard splash for the win