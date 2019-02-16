SPOILERS* Impact Wrestling TV Tapings From Tonight In Las Vegas

Impact Wrestling taped another round of TV tapings on Friday at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thanks to Joey G. (@rammjammm) for sending us the following live spoilers:

These should begin airing February 22:

* Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung and Allie in a dark match. Hogan got the pin on Allie after a fisherman’s neckbreaker. This was a very fun opener. Yung and Allie got the heat on Hogan. Hot tag to Grace and then the Doomsday Device was executed by Grace and Hogan

* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact is out to open the episode. He says since he became champion, he promised to be a fighting champion, and h e’s delivered on that promise. Impact says he beat not one, not two but three men at Uncaged, and finally closed that chapter. Impact says it’s time to move on to the next contender. Moose comes out and gets in the ring. Moose teases Johnny for complaining about his body breaking down. He says if it weren’t for Brian Cage and Killer Kross he would be champion, then he singles out Kross for stabbing him in the back. Kross comes out to a big ovation. Kross calls Moose a defiler, a betrayer, a son of a bitch. Kross says that everyday dealing with Moose is a chore. Kross pokes fun at Moose’s outfit. Moose comes back and says Kross had his chances, and it’s Moose’s time now. Impact baits them into a match against each other for the #1 contendership. Moose decks Kross. A referee is sent out and the match is official

* Moose vs. Killer Kross for the #1 contendership ended in a No Contest. Johnny Impact was on commentary. Moose and Kross really lay into each other to start. Low blows by each man. The fight spills to the outside. Kross slams Moose’s head off the ringpost then starts jaw jacking with Impact. Kross throws a drink in Johnny’s face. Moose goes to kick Kross but hits Johnny instead. Back in the ring, Moose and Kross go at it, but Johnny comes in and attacks them both. The referee calls for the bell and the No Contest. Kross and Moose team up on Johnny and beat him down after the bell. Brian Cage comes out to help Johnny. Cage delivers a series of lariats to Moose and Kross. A double superkick from Johnny and Cage keeps Moose and Kross off them. Cage and Impact have a staredown now. Cage hands Impact the belt and leaves. Johnny poses to end the segment

* Gama Singh is out to the ring next. He wonders why the people of Las Vegas looks like The Walking Dead. “It’s because everyone in Vegas is in a black hole, and the wall is being built to keep us all trapped in.” Singh then introduces The Desi Hit Squad. Their opponents are The Rascalz

* Trey Miguel and Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz defeated The Desi Hit Squad. Rascalz win after a wild back and forth. Hit Squad had the heat on Xavier. Trey was playing to the crowd and missed the hot tag at first. This was a great moment that everyone loved. Finally the tag was made and the action spilled all over the place. Great tandem offense by The Rascalz. Trey pinned Raj Singh after a top rope Meteora

* Eddie Edwards defeated Eli Drake. Edwards chases Drake out with a kendo stick before the bell rings. The match began with a technical exchange of hammerlocks by both men. Edwards landed a series of arm drags that sent Drake to the floor. Drake commends Edwards for actually wrestling and not using the kendo stick. Edwards responded with a vicious knife-edge chop. The fight traveled to ringside. Edwards slammed Drake crotch-first into the ringpost. Drake lands a clothesline and takes control. Edwards nearly wins it with a backpack Stunner. Drake fires back with a Sleeper drop. Drake goes for a Burning Hammer but Edwards escapes and hits a Tiger Bomb. He goes to grab the kendo stick but Drake hits a Burning Hammer. Edwards still kicks out. Drake has the kendo stick now but Edwards rolls him up for the win

* Delilah Doom vs. Alisha Edwards ends in a No Contest. Right when the match got going, Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard came out. The referee called for the bell, presumably for the No Contest. Tessa Gorilla Presses Edwards onto the entrance ramp. Tessa goes after Doom, who mounts some offense, but Tessa destroys her with a powerbomb and the Buzzsaw DDT. Tessa stands tall to end the segment

* Rich Swann defeated Mike Mucus (not sure about spelling). Fans chanted Happy Birthday to Swann. Mike uses his strength to keep Swann at bay early on. Swann’s speed doesn’t help him early on. Mike with a big suplex onto the arena floor. Mike brings it back in the ring and lands a huge dropkick. Swann with virtually no offense at this point. Swann avoids an attack and Mike goes to the outside. Tope Con Hilo from Swann. Swann throws Mike back in the ring and hits a Frogsplash. Mike comes back with a middle rope moonsault. Swann lands a vicious kick combo that busts Mike open near the ear. Swann with a Phoenix Splash for the pin to win

* Impact Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix retained over The LAX with Konnan. Before the bell, LAX attacked The Lucha Bros. on the entrance way. This was wild back and forth action to start with quick tags in the beginning by LAX, but eventually everyone is in the ring. Lots of fast-paced action, too quick to call here. The Lucha Bros. retain their titles with the Package Piledriver – Double Stomp combination. After the match, Konnan tries to get everyone to shake hands, but Pentagon and Fenix taunt LAX instead. Santana and Ortiz attack the champions and take their masks off. This was the main event of the first half of the tapings

These should begin airing March 1:

* Willie Mack defeated Jake Crist of OVE by DQ. Jake Crist was at ringside. Mack with the early offense including a jumping neckbreaker. Crist gets Mack to the outside and lands a Tope Con Hilo and a suicide dive that he turns into a tornado DDT. Mack catches a crossbody and hits a Samoan Drop to Crist. Mack goes for a top rope move, but Dave pushes him off. The referee calls for the disqualification. After the match, OVE double teams Mack. Tommy Dreamer comes out for the save. He fends OVE off. Dreamer gets on the mic and challenges OVE to a tag match. That starts now

* Tommy Dreamer and Willie Mack defeated OVE. Dreamer grabs food from the crowd and smashes it in Dave’s face early on. Mack and Dreamer double team their opponents now, which includes a double elbow. OVE fights back to get the heat on Dreamer. They wear him down with rest holds and strikes in the corner. Mack gets the hot tag and runs wild. Dreamer hits a Death Valley Driver on Dave, and Mack lands a Frogsplash for the finish

* KM and Fallah Bahh defeated Reno Scum. Bahh lands his familiar “no no no” spot to start. Reno Scum gets the heat on KM. Bahh gets a hot tag and runs wild over Scum. Bahh and KM win after a Military Press from KM into a Samoan Drop from Bahh. After the match, Reno Scum puts a vicious beatdown on Bahh & KM

* Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard defeated Delilah Doom in a non-title match. Doom runs to the ring to attack Blanchard to start, but Blanchard stomps her down. Doom responds with a Frankensteiner and a series of athletic arm drags. Blanchard catches Doom and delivers a sit-out powerbomb. Blanchard controls most of the action, but Doom lands the occasional flurry of offense. It’s not enough. Blanchard hits a big elbow and then the Buzzsaw DDT to get the win

* Wentz of The Rascalz defeated Ethan Page. Wentz sgows off gis athleticism but Page surprises him with a swinging flatliner. Page starts shoving with the NFL alumni player at ringside but he shoves back. Wentz takes advantage with a suicide dive. Back in the ring Wentz hits a springboard cutter for the win

* Moose and Killer Kross defeated Johnny Impact and Brian Cage. Johnny and Cage are working well together. Johnny goes for a tilt-a-whirl leg-drop and falls weird on his neck. He tags out and Moose and Kross destroy Cage and bust him open. Honestly not sure if it’s legit or not. Might be an angle considering Moose and Kross kept attack Cage. He’s back up, but still being attended to. Meanwhile Cage, who is a bloody mess, fights off Kross and Moose. Taya Valkyrie comes out to be with Johnny. Kross locks in the rear-naked choke and Cage passes out. Moose and Kross win. Officials help Johnny to the back, then come back to assist Cage, including Don Callis. That’s the end of the tapings