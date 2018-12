Thanks to Ryan (@golfmich) and Rob for the following WWE RAW spoilers from tonight’s tapings at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. These tapings will air on Monday’s New Year’s Eve edition of RAW on the USA Network:

* The show opens with the Steel Cage being lowered around the ring for Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre. A graphic on the screen promotes the Royal Rumble winner being able to choose the champion they face. Dolph is out first, followed by Drew.