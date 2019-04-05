Thanks to Teddy Chandler for the following WWE results from tonight’s WrestleMania 35 Axxess session from the Brooklyn Pier 12 in New York City.

It was previously announced that the WWE NXT vs. WWE NXT Alumni special for the WWE Network would be taped tonight from 6pm until 10pm ET. It looks like these matches are being taped tonight, along with other bouts, likely dark matches. The NXT vs. NXT Alumni special matches previously announced were Dominik Dijakovic vs. Harper, The Undisputed Era vs. SAnitY, Kassius Ohno vs. Aiden English and Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze.

Stay tuned for more updates and notes from Axxess, and be sure to reload for more results below:

* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves

* Candice LeRae and Mia Yim defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* No Way Jose defeated Eric Bugenhagen

* Apollo Crews defeated Fabian Aichner