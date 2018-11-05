LIVE SPOILERS* For Tonight’s WWE RAW From England

Thanks to Neil Adam Mark and Ben H. for the following WWE RAW spoilers from today’s tapings in Manchester, England. These will air tonight on the USA Network:

* The show opens with a video package from Crown Jewel. Fans boo

* The roster is on the stage as Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin talks Crown Jewel and Survivor Series. Security is blocking the ring. Corbin announces he will face WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle tonight with the winner being the Team Captain for the men’s RAW team at Survivor Series. Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strowman already have spots. Alexa Bliss is the women’s Team Captain but she’s just leading the team, not wrestling. Strowman barrels through security and goes after Corbin

* The Riott Squad vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya is first. The match ends in a No Contest when Ruby Riott stomps on Natalya’s glasses that belonged to her dad, WWE Legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. The Riott Squad leaves as Bayley and Banks console Natalya

* Apollo Crews defeated Jinder Mahal

* Seth Rollins comes out with the WWE Intercontinental Title and both RAW Tag Team Titles. He praises Roman Reigns and is interrupted by The Authors of Pain and Drake Maverick to set up Rollins vs. AOP for the titles after Baron Corbin ordered Rollins to defend

* The Authors of Pain defeated Seth Rollins in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to win the RAW Tag Team Titles. After the match, Dean Ambrose stalked the ring and drops Rollins with a Dirty Deeds. Ambrose quickly left and barely spent any time out

* Dolph Ziggler comes out with a mic but he’s interrupted by Elias.