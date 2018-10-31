LIVE SPOILERS: WWE NXT TV Tapings For 10/24/2018, 10/31/2018, 11/7/2018, 11/14/2018

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University. These are the final tapings before “Takeover: War Games II” on Saturday, November 17 during WWE Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles.

October 24 Episode:

* NXT General Manager William Regal will make a War Games announcement on the NXT Title later on

* Backstage segment with NXT General Manager William Regal. He tells security to get ready as Aleister Black will be arriving soon. Regal wants to speak with Black

* The Undisputed Era comes out for an in-ring promo. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong talk about defeating The War Raiders. Adam Cole hasn’t forgotten about his rematch from NXT North American Champion Ricochet but EC3 interrupts and disses Cole, saying he’s not worthy of the rematch

* EC3 defeated Adam Cole. After the match, The Undisputed Era destroyed EC3 and took out his leg with a steel chair

* Mia Yim defeated Aliyah

* Kassius Ohno defeated enhancement talent Justin Xavier. After the match, Nikki Cross comes out and laughs at Ohno, then leaves

* NXT GM William Regal comes to the ring. He’s about to announce the “Takeover: War Games II” opponent for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa but Ciampa comes out to interrupt. The Velveteen Dream then interrupts Ciampa and then Lars Sullivan is out next. Lars declares that NXT and the NXT Title are his. Dream has words with Lars and Lars starts choking him. Nikki Cross runs back out and says “he’s coming” – Aleister Black then comes from the crowd and superkicks Lars’ head off. Johnny Gargano runs out next and superkicks Black out of nowhere to leave him laying. Gargano puts his hood back up and we now know who attacked Black

October 31 Episode:

* The Street Profits defeated The Mighty

* Nikki Cross defeated Mercedes Martinez. After the match, Candice LeRae comes out to have a word with Nikki but Nikki laughs at her and leaves. Aleister Black comes out and stops Nikki from leaving. Black looks at Candice and she walks up to him, staring him down. Black says something to Candice in private and then walks back to the back

* Matt Riddle makes his NXT TV debut and defeats Luke Menzies

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza in a quick match

* The cameras cut to outside as The Undisputed Era brawls with The War Raiders and NXT North American Champion Ricochet. The brawl moves into the arena as WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne joins in and attacks The Undisputed Era. Regal announces the “Takeover: War Games II” main event – The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

November 7 Episode:

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

* Dakota Kai defeated Taynara Conti

* Bianca Belair defeated Mia Yim. It looks like they are taping out of order now

* Lacey Evans vs. Karissa Rivera is next

November 14 Episode: