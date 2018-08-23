SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings Airing In August And September

Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University:

August 29 Episode:

* We start with a Takeover recap video

* Johnny Gargano comes out on a crutch with no entrance music. He says we’ve had his back but he doesn’t deserve it right now. Says he broke a promise and couldn’t fix things. Says he doesn’t know where he goes from here, and says he lost himself in Brooklyn and he’s made a lot of mistakes and he doesn’t know how to fix things and make things right. Regarding the loss to NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover, he says he became something he’s not proud of in Brooklyn, he became Ciampa. And he can’t get Ciampa out of his head, but he’s gotta be better. NXT General Manager William Regal is out. Regal says before Aleister Black comes and burns the whole place down, he has to ask if Johnny attacked him. Johnny says “you tell me,” and tells him to look in his eyes and he’ll know. The Velveteen Dream interrupts and says he’s tired of listening to the same “woe is Johnny” spiel, and says tonight should be about him. Calls him Johnny Failure. Crowd actually chants that. Johnny says the crutch is just to keep the weight off, but he’s good to go and throws the crutch at Velveteen. Regal breaks it up and says we’ll have this match next week

* Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah. Dakota misses a dropkick and Aliyah takes control. Aliyah with a leg lariat Thesz press into a body scissors. Dakota fights out. Dakota hits the running kick and the Facewash for 2. Aliyah drops Dakota by her hair. Dakota hits the Kaio-Driver for the win

* Lars Sullivan is shown backstage having laid out EC3

* Raul Mendoza comes out for a match but Lars Sullivan also comes out. Lars says unlike the mystery of the Aleister Black situation, he admits to taking out EC3. Lars cuts a heel promo and destroys Raul

* Keith Lee defeated Luke Menzies. Lee with an awesome hurricanrana. Menzies attacks during the basking. Lee rebounds with a huge pounce and a brutal double overhand chip in the corner. Lee hits a huge pop-up Last Ride for the win

* The Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong & Adam Cole) defeated WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet. Roddy blind tags and hits a huge backbreaker on Ricochet. They tag in and out and work over Ricochet. Ricochet makes the hot tag to Pete, who runs wild and takes out both guys. Pete drops Cole on Strong for 2. Pete hits a sitout bomb but Cole breaks out the pin. Pete hits a moonsault to the outside, and Ricochet goes for a suicide dive, but takes out Pete. Kyle throws Pete back in the ring and Cole hits the shining wizard for the win. Undisputed attack both men after the match until War Raiders run out for the save

September 5 Episode:

* Kassius Ohno defeated Kona Reeves. Kassius launches Kona as he trash talks. Ohno goes for a running senton but Kona gets his knees up. Ohno slips out of fireman’s carry and hits a rolling elbow for the win. Kassius cuts a promo about how we he came back, there was so much hype, but he became an afterthought. He says he racked his brain trying to figure it out, but he finally got it: there’s always gonna be someone new and fresh coming in. He says the next person with buzz that comes in, he’s not going anywhere and will knock that person to the back of the line

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) defeated The Street Profits. Montez Ford drinks from the cup and does a dive onto Cutler, Blake, and Jaxson Ryker. Montez works over Cutler’s arm. Cutler tags in Blake and Blake hits a massive clothesline on Montez. Cutler and Blake take turns working over Montez. Montez gets the tag to Angelo Dawkins, who runs wild. Angelo tags Montez for the frog splash, but Dawkins gets pulled out and thrown into the steps. Two masked men run in and steal Montez’s cup, but Montez unmasks one as Shane Thorne. Cutler and Blake hit a stomp off the top rope for the win. Cutler is busted open and spitting blood and is pretty upset at Montez after the match

* NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane defeated Trish Adora. Kairi comes out on stage and reveals the NXT Women’s Title in a treasure chest. Kairi tosses gold coins to the crowd on her entrance. Quick match. Kairi hits a spinning backfist, walks the plank, and hits the InSane Elbow for the win. Shayna Baszler comes out. She knocks over the treasure chest and says for Kairi to enjoy her pirate fantasy while it lasts because it won’t be there when she enacts her rematch clause. Shayna says let’s see if the pirate can swim and attacks. They brawl and Kairi gets the better of Shayna and sends her running with a spear

*The Velveteen Dream defeated Johnny Gargano. Great match. Dream is wearing one of Johnny’s shirts but has FAILURE written on tape over the “Wrestling” part. Gargano is more intense than usual. Dueling Johnny Wrestling/Johnny Failure chants. Velveteen in control after a hot start by Gargano. Velveteen with a huge boot the head for 2. Johnny fights to his feet but Velveteen locks in a sleeper and hits knees to the back. Johnny fights back and hits his spear through the ropes for 2. Johnny hits a superkick on the apron and a huge dive to the outside. Dream ducks the roll out kick and hits a Fameasser for 2. Johnny rolls out of the DVD and they trade 2 counts. They trade shots on the apron. Johnny goes for a sunset flip, but tweaks his knee. Dream shoves him into the steps, rolls him into the ring, and hits his DDT, but Johnny kicks out. Dream works over the knee. Johnny rolls out of the way of the elbow drop on the apron and hits a suicide dive. Johnny puts the Gargano Escape on outside of the ring, but Velveteen gets in at 9. Johnny sets Dream up for a dropping DDT to the outside, but can’t do it. He talks to a kid with a Johnny Wrestling sign at ringside. Johnny hesitates, goes for the running knee, but Dream hits him with the rolling DVD and gets the pin. Awesome, awesome match. Gargano leaves through the side exit of the arena, looking disheartened and unsure of himself

September 12 Episode:

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Cezar Bononi & Adrian Joude. Joude works over Danny at the start. Nothing match really

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has a new entrance and finally has music. Ciampa says the music is a personal message to the audience to shut up. He says he’s heard the rumors that he took out Aleister, but when he wants to attack someone, he does it on the biggest stage so you can worship your master. Ciampa says he won’t lie, because the champ never lies. He says he planned on taking out Aleister, but someone beat him to it. If he knew he they were, he’d pat him or her on the head. He says if Aleister made it to Brooklyn, the results would be the same: He Wins. Ciampa says the title has something it wants him to say and that is that it felt really good to be back in the main event of a Takeover. Ciampa says he has one final thing to address, and he wants everyone to listen: the fact is, if you want to be a success, a winner, or a champion, follow the lead of Tomasso Ciampa. Ciampa goes to the kid who Johnny spoke to during his match, takes his Ciampa Sucks sign, and beats it up, tears it in half, and throws it back at the kid

* Shayna Baszler defeated Violet Payne. Shayna kills her with wrist locks, steps on her arm, and taps her out with the choke. Super quick match. Shayna comes back down and locks the choke back in. Refs pull her off and check on Violet. Shayna grabs her again and locks the choke on once more. Shayna then tosses her out of the ring before leaving

* Lars Sullivan defeated Raul Mendoza. Lars tosses Raul all over the place and just brutalizes him. Raul attempts to fight back, and sidesteps a charge, sending Lars into the ringpost. Raul with a springboard dropkick. Lars cuts him off with a pop-up powerslam and hits the Freak Accident for the win

* Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair go to a no contest. Nikki ducks a clothesline and waves hi at Bianca. Nikki is fascinated by Bianca’s moves, but Bianca is not amused. Bianca has control with a bearhug. Bianca catches Nikki attempting a crossbody and impressively deadlifts her into a gorilla press. Nikki ducks a clothesline and hits the crossbody. Nikki with stomps in the corner. Nikki hits a splash and goes up top, but Bianca rolls to the apron. Nikki traps Bianca in the ringskirt. Bianca tosses Nikki into the steps and hits her hairwhip. Nikki jumps on her back and gets a sleeper, but Bianca drops back on the ramp and neither can answer the 10, resulting in a double countout. They continue brawling after the match, as refs attempt to keep them apart. Bianca tosses Nikki over the announce table, but Nikki gets on top and hits a diving crossbody off the table to Bianca and the refs. Nikki gets to her feet and celebrates

September 19 Episode:

* Lacey Evans & Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai & Deonna Purrazzo. Good start between Deonna and Lacey. Lacey and Aliyah tag in and out and work over Deonna for most of the match, with your usual heel spots behind the ref’s back. Deonna gets the hot tag to Dakota. Dakota with the running boot and facewash, but Lacey breaks up the pin. Aliyah makes the tag while Dakota goes for an O’Connor Roll, and Lacey hits the Women’s Right for the pin.

* Jaxon Ryker defeated Humberto Carrillo. Ryker is the former Chad Lail, aka Gunner in TNA. Total squash. Ryker knocks Carrillo out of a springboard with an axe handle, and hits a toss powerbomb for the win

* First-ever NXT Champion vs Champion match: NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne goes to a no contest. Incredible match. Arm drags and kip-ups to start. They square off. Dunne works over Ricochet’s left arm. Dunne works over Ricochet’s limbs with various holds. Crowd is chanting like crazy, with dueling One and Only/Bruiserweight chants. Good technical stuff from Dunne to start. Ricochet fights out but gets laid out with a brutal forearm. Ricochet fights back and sends Pete outside and hits a big suicide dive. Ricochet flips up, but Pete catches his foot and twists it, then kicks his hand out from him. Pete with wrist locks and goes after the fingers. Ricochet dodges the arm stomp and hits a lariat. Ricochet hits a running shooting star to Pete’s back for 2. Pete counters the rolling cutter into an armbar. Pete stomps on Ricochet’s hands. Pete hits a forearm out of mid-air and hits the X-Plex for 2. Pete lands on his feet from a suplex, but Ricochet dumps him to the outside. Ricochet hits a backflip to the floor but meets a forearm. Pete with an X-plex on the apron, but Ricochet hits a reverse rana for 2. Back and forth strikes. Ricochet with an incredible counter into a DDT for 2. Crowd is on their feet. Ricochet goes up, but Pete cuts him off. Ricochet hits a springboard hurricanrana, and a modified Bitter End but only gets 2. Ricochet with a springboard 450, but Dunne catches him in a triangle. Ricochet powerbombs him with one arm, but Pete catches him and goes for a kimura style hold. Ricochet fights out and hits a deadlift suplex. They trade blows, but the Undisputed Era run in for the no contest. War Raiders run down and chase them out of the building. War Raiders return to the ring while Undisputed appear on the ramp. Oney and Danny run down and toss Undisputed back into the ring and they get laid out. Cole escapes and taunts that they can’t get him, when Keith Lee appears behind him and tosses him into the ring. They lay Cole out with finishers and pose to send us home. It appears everything after War Raiders chased off Undisputed Era was stuff for the crowd