SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings From Full Sail University, 2/20/2019

Thanks to Michael Finney and Tara for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University:

* The beginning of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament will tape tonight. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim was also announced, along with Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai to crown the #1 contender for Baszler’s Takeover opponent

February 27 or March 6 Episode:

* The episode opens with footage of The Velveteen Dream winning the NXT North American Title from Johnny Gargano “last week.” Gargano comes out without the title and takes the mic. He talks about bringing it to RAW and SmackDown this week, saying he proved to everyone what NXT is really about. Gargano talks about the loss to Dream last week and said it was one of the hardest matches of his life. Gargano admits he failed. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa interrupts and says this week’s RAW and SmackDown proves that Gargano is the best version of himself when he’s together in the ring with Ciampa. Ciampa says Gargano turned down his help last Wednesday and that’s why he lost the title. Ciampa proposes DIY take on The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, then they will take the NXT Tag Team Titles at “Takeover: New York” during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Gargano looks at Ciampa, smirks and shakes his hand. DIY is back together for the Dusty Classic

* Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li and Taynara Conti

* Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic was a hard-hitting fight that went to a Double Count Out. Lee and Dijakovic kept brawling after the match as officials tried their best to keep them apart. Fans chanted for the match to continue, and chanted for NXT General Manager William Regal to come out and re-start it

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Mia Yim

* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

March 6 or March 13 Episode:

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream came out to talk about his title win over Johnny Gargano. Matt Riddle interrupts and issues a challenge for a title match. Dream doesn’t want to be called “Bro” by Riddle any longer. Dream says he’s the champion now and he’s the only one with a spotlight on him in NXT. The lights go out in the arena and Dream poses under a spotlight. The lights come back on and Riddle is nowhere to be seen

* Moustache Mountain’s Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeated The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* DIY’s Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. After the match, NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders come to the stage and have a staredown with DIY, who are still in the ring. DIY used their old theme song here

* Luke Menzies defeated Eric Bugenhagen. Bugenhagen has become a fan favorite in NXT and the crowd responded to his loss with huge heat for Menzies. Bugenhagen danced his way out of the arena and greeted fans at ringside. Bugenhagen got the pop of the night so far

March 13 or March 20 Episode:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley are out next. They talk about coming home to NXT and their journeys to where they are now. They brought the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to NXT to share with everyone because they never forget where they come from. They also said they will be defending the titles on NXT, as well as RAW and SmackDown, so the NXT women’s division better step it up

* Former NFL player and former Barstool Sports employee Pat McAfee is introduced. He joins the commentary team

* Adam Cole defeated Punishment Martinez. Cole cut a post-match promo ripping on NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream. Cole says he was the first NA Champion and he never got his rematch. Cole says he will soon be champion again as 2019 is the year of The Undisputed Era. Dream comes out and smacks Cole in the face. Cole fires back and they go at it. Punishment comes back and beats Cole down. Dream ends the segment with the top rope elbow drop for a big pop

* Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler ends in a Double DQ when Baszler, who was on commentary, attacked Shirai and Belair. Kairi Sane runs down to make the save but Baszler rocks her and puts her in a choke also. Shirai comes back one more time but Baszler ends the segment by choking Shirai out

* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Gargano and Ciampa used their DIY theme songs and gear again. After the match, Candice LeRae runs down to check on Gargano. Candice and Ciampa help Gargano limp up the ramp to the back. They stop on the stage and Ciampa goes to throw Gargano into the big screen but Gargano suckered Ciampa in, sending Ciampa into the LED screen instead. Gargano unloads on Ciampa on the stage and destroys him. Gargano motions for the NXT Title to be his, staring down at Ciampa. The tapings end with Gargano and Candice standing tall and posing together while Ciampa is laid out