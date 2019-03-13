LIVE SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings From Tonight, 3/13/2019

Thanks to Michael Finney and Tara for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University:

Episode 1:

* Triple H opened tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University and came out to a huge pop. He announced that he was originally going to announce Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for “Takeover: New York” but that was scrapped due to Ciampa’s neck injury. Triple H then announced that Johnny Gargano will compete for the NXT Title at Takeover in a 2 of 3 Falls match. He will face the winner of a Fatal 5 Way at tonight’s tapings with Ricochet, Aleister Black, Adam Cole, Matt Riddle and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream

* Adam Cole won a Fatal 5 Way over Ricochet, Aleister Black, Matt Riddle and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream. Cole will now face Johnny Gargano in a 2 of 3 Falls match at “Takeover: New York” for the vacant NXT Title. After the match, The Forgotten Sons attacked Black and Ricochet

* Punishment Martinez defeated Riddick Moss

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Albert Hardie, Jr. (ACH)

Episode 2:

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders squashed two local enhancement talents

* The War Raiders defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi. The War Raiders requested another match after winning the first one

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Oney Lorcan

* Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane ends in a No Contest when NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke interfere. Io Shirai makes the save. The rest of the women’s division and officials run down to fill up the ring as the brawl continues. The segment ends with Shirai raising the title in the air