WWE RAW Videos & Results, 3/26/2018: Brock Lesnar Destroys, No DQ Match, MizTV, Cruiserweights, Nia Jax vs. Mickie James, More

Reload often during RAW for new videos and results as they are available.

– We’re live from Cleveland, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. JoJo does the introduction.

Heyman does the grand intro for his client and mentions him conquering WrestleMania 34 in less than two weeks. Heyman talks about Lesnar’s beatdown on Roman Reigns from last week. We see footage of what happened last week with Reigns being stretchered out. Heyman reveals that Reigns’ temporary suspension has been lifted. Heyman then reveals that Reigns isn’t here tonight. Heyman goes on about how Reigns’ legendary family raised him to be many things but they did not raise to be a man because a man would show up and be here tonight. Heyman knocks Reigns for not being here, two weeks until WrestleMania after his recent promos on Lesnar not being here. Heyman says Reigns isn’t man enough to take the title from Lesnar and he should show up to take another beating from Lesnar tonight. Heyman looks to be finishing his promo with a grand outro but fans pop as Reigns appears in the crowd with a steel chair.

Reigns hops the barrier as Lesnar leaves the ring. They charge and Reigns swings the steel chair but Lesnar floors him. Lesnar takes control but Reigns fights back and gets the upperhand. Lesnar comes right back and drops Reigns with a big suplex on the floor. Lesnar grabs half of the steel ring steps and decks Reigns with them. Lesnar sends Reigns into the ring with part of the steps now. Lesnar grabs the chair and tosses it in. Lesnar approaches Reigns with the steps as Heyman looks on from ringside. Reigns eats another big shot with the steps as fans pop. Lesnar teases a chair shot to officials who are outside of the ring but he unloads on Reigns with the chair, bending it. Lesnar with a few more shots before leaving Reigns face down in the ring. Lesnar leaves with the title as his music hits. Lesnar stops and hands Heyman the title so he can return to the ring. Lesnar scoops Reigns and drops him on top of the steps with the F5. Lesnar grabs the title and poses with it on top of the steps as some fans boo. Lesnar points up at the WrestleMania 34 sign and laughs at Reigns before leaving the ring again.

– Still to come, Kane vs. John Cena in a No DQ match. Also, Ronda Rousey will be here live to address her WrestleMania match. Nia Jax vs. Mickie James is coming up. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Reigns and Lesnar. Reigns is slowly making his way up the ramp.

Nia Jax vs. Mickie James

We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax. We see the recent issues between Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, leading to their WrestleMania 34 match. Bliss is out next with Mickie James.

The trash talking between Bliss and Jax starts as we get the bell. They lock up and Nia shoves Mickie to the mat. They lock up again and Mickie gets sent out to the floor. We go to commercial with Jax standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Mickie takes Nia’s leg out from behind on the floor as she’s stalking Bliss, who is taunting her. Mickie returns to the ring as the referee counts on Nia. She makes it back into the ring at the 7 count but Mickie goes right to work on her knee.

Mickie with more offense and two pin attempts in a row. Jax blocks the DDT. Jax charges in the corner but misses and Mickie goes right back to work on her knee. Mickie goes to the top and kicks Jax. Jax grabs her and presses her high, then drops her into a big Samoan Drop for the pin.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Bliss immediately runs in and nails Jax but it does nothing to her. Bliss starts backing away and pleading. Bliss runs away as Jax talks trash and calls her a little bitch. Bliss watches from the stage and retreats to the back as Jax leaves the ring while her music plays.

– Still to come, a look at Stephanie McMahon’s training for WrestleMania 34. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WrestleMania 34. We get a promo for Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The video features Triple H and Stephanie speaking & training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

– Still to come, Ronda Rousey is here live in Cleveland.

Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. TJP and Drew Gulak

We go to the ring and out comes Cedric Alexander to team with his WrestleMania 34 opponent. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mustafa Ali is already out. TJP and Drew Gulak are also out. WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is on commentary. TJP starts off with Ali and goes for an early pin attempt. TJP keeps control and tags in Gulak for a bit of double teaming. Gulak slams Ali for a 2 count in the middle of the ring.

We see the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title belt on display at ringside. Gulak keeps control of Ali and hits a big backdrop for a 2 count. Ali turns it around and takes Gulak down but they are both down while the referee counts. TJP and Cedric tag in at the same time. Cedric unloads and nails a big dropkick. Cedric kips up and gets a pop. TJP charges but Cedric keeps control. TJP sends Cedric to the apron but Cedric kicks him. Cedric springboards in with a big flying clothesline for a 2 count as Gulak breaks the pin.

Gulak goes for Cedric but Ali dropkicks him from behind. Gulak lands out on the floor. Ali launches himself out onto Gulak and almost goes too far. TJP rolls Cedric up off the distraction but he kicks out at 2. Cedric blocks the Disaster Kick. Cedric looks to put TJP away but Ali tagged himself in and Cedric didn’t see it. Cedric with the Lumbar Check on TJP. The referee informs Cedric about the tag now. Ali goes to the top and hits the 054 for the pin on TJP.

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Cedric and Ali have some friendly words in the middle of the ring while facing off. Ali points up at the WrestleMania sign as we go to replays.

– Still to come, MizTV with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor as guests. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is in the ring with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel for a hometown edition of MizTV.

Miz says he wants to address some personal business soon. He asks Dallas and Axel how this whole Miztourage thing is going. He goes on about what he’s done for them and asks how they repay him – by failing him when he needs them the most. Miz says we’re on the road to WrestleMania and he can’t even depend on his Miztourage. Axel disagrees. Miz says he has been down on the mat for 2 weeks in a row because they let him down. Dallas speaks up next and Miz runs him down, telling him to Bo-lieve his way back to catering. The music interrupts and out comes the first guest, Seth Rollins.

Rollins says he’s usually not a fan of MizTV because it’s horrible TV but he’s loving this. Rollins says he’s a guest tonight but he’s just going to watch and let them work out their problems. Miz says the only problem they have is Rollins, the other stuff is just a little issue they need to sort out. Rollins volunteers to help. Rollins says Axel and Dallas just feel unappreciated. He asks when Miz last looked at them and thanked them. Rollins goes on and says Miz wouldn’t be champion without them. He gets a Miztourage chant going and Miz wants the crowd to shut up.

Miz says they know he’s grateful for them and they know they should be grateful for him but he would still be champion and more. Bo blurts out that Miz was a phony that can’t fight. Miz asks him what he just said. Rollins wants to hear it again also. Finn Balor’s music hits and out he comes next. Balor continues to stir the pot between Miz and Dallas. Dallas corrects him and repeats what he said about Miz before. Miz wants to hear it one more time as he gets in Bo’s face. Miz decks Bo before he can finish the sentence. Bo comes back but Axel gets in between them, telling them to calm down. Miz is trying to fire them up, not calm them, because they are this close to WrestleMania but they’re letting Balor and Rollins do this to them. Miz goes on about the Intercontinental Title, saying he’s better than WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage and Curt Hennig. Axel gets pissed off at the mention of his dad, Mr. Perfect. Miz says that one slipped but Rollins and Balor continue to poke. Fans boo Miz. Miz cancels MizTV and just wants to get out of here with his Miztourage. Miz apologizes but the tension continues. Axel and Bo face off with Miz and he begs them, saying no one wants to see this. Fans cheer.

Balor and Rollins are all smiles. Axel and Dallas suddenly turn and beat down Rollins and Balor. Miz is all smiles now. The Miztourage dumps Rollins out and go to assist the Skull Crushing Finale on Balor but here comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Axel and Dallas are taken out. Balor hits a Slingblade on Miz. Rollins comes back in and goes for the Blackout curb stomp but Miz retreats to the floor. Rollins talks trash and threatens him. Rollins and Balor face off in the middle of the ring now. Rollins raises the title in his face. Miz tries to ambush them but Balor takes him out. Rollins clears Miz from the ring but turns around to Balor dropping him. Balor raises the title over Rollins as his music hits. Miz is recovering on the floor.

– Still to come, Cena vs. Kane in a No DQ match. Also, Ronda Rousey is here. We see Asuka walking backstage Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kane is backstage somewhere. Kane tells John Cena that there are some demons you don’t call out because they don’t want to be disturbed, they just want to rest in peace. Now Cena will pay. Kane says Cena isn’t going to WrestleMania because he’s going to hell tonight.

Asuka vs. Jamie Frost

We go to the ring and out comes Asuka to a pop. Charly Caruso is at ringside with Jamie Frost, who says this is her first pro wrestling match. Frost seems confident and says Asuka isn’t ready for her.

The bell rings and Frost attacks but it does nothing to Asuka. Asuka smiles at her and delivers a huge kick to the jaw. Asuka covers for the easy three count.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as we get a replay.

– Cole brings up last week’s tweet knocking The Ultimate Deletion before it began. Graves disses him and says Vanguard 1 has its eye on Cole. Graves goes over stills from the match. Cole still seems skeptical of the match. We cut backstage to Matt Hardy, who says Bray Wyatt is no more. The evil stench of his tyrannic reign has been replaced by the sweet smell of Senor Benjamin’s spring daisies. Matt says The Great War is finally over but he must set his sights on WrestleMania now. Matt says he will honor the legacy of the great giant known as Andre by winning his battle royal. Matt goes on and says anyone who gets in his way will be deleted. Matt does the “delete!” chant to end the promo. Cole says that was obnoxious.

– Still to come, a look at the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley feud. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see stills from the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley feud. Sasha approaches Bayley backstage and says she got her text. Bayley is being short with Sasha. Sasha is tired of the passive aggressiveness and tells Bayley to say something if she wants to. They have words and Sasha mentions how everyone thinks Bayley is a loser. Bayley says Sasha keeps screwing her over because she knows she can’t beat her. They have more words and Bayley turns to leave but Sasha grabs her and unloads on her. Bayley fights back but Sasha sends her into a wall of lockers. Sasha tosses Bayley onto a table and keeps the brawl going as several officials try to break them up.

Braun Strowman vs. Sheamus

We go to the ring and out comes #1 contender Braun Strowman. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Cesaro and Sheamus knock Braun, saying he only wins because he distracts opponents with the yell at the beginning of his entrance. They want to know who Braun’s partner is for WrestleMania so they can properly prepare. Braun says he will reveal the partner but only if Sheamus wins this match. Sheamus demands to know but Braun isn’t going for it. Sheamus enters the ring and we get the bell.

Cesaro immediately runs a distraction in the ring as the bell hits. Sheamus takes advantage and beats on Braun but Braun tosses him across the ring. Braun gets sent over the top rope. He comes right back in but Sheamus gets him with the top rope. Sheamus goes for the forearms on the apron but Braun clubs him to the floor with a big forearm.

Braun tosses Sheamus back into the ring. Sheamus goes to the apron. Braun goes in the ring and charges, knocking Sheamus from the apron into the barrier. Cesaro looks at Braun stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus takes control by focusing on the knee that Braun may have tweaked when he got sent to the floor earlier. Sheamus nails a DDT and keeps control. Sheamus with a high knee in the corner and shots to the arm now. Sheamus takes Braun down to one knee and ties the arm up.

Braun fights up and out, unloading with clotheslines and other shots to send Sheamus out to the floor. Cesaro checks on Sheamus but Braun comes out and runs over Sheamus with a shoulder. Braun whips Sheamus hard into the barrier next. Braun rolls Sheamus back into the ring and stalks Cesaro. Braun returns to the ring and charges but Sheamus moves. Braun hits the ring post shoulder-first. Sheamus goes to the top for a flying clothesline and a 2 count. Braun ends up turning it around and slamming Sheamus for the pin.

Winners: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall as his music hits.

– Still to come, Ronda Rousey will be here live. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole looks at John Cena and The Rock being at Saturday’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Angle talks about how we’re 2 weeks away from the big mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34. Angle introduces his partner and out comes Ronda Rousey to a pop. Angle talks about Rousey’s hard work and determination, how she’s been training lately, and says she is ready for WrestleMania. Angle brings up how Triple H and Stephanie said earlier that they write the rules. Angle says WrestleMania will be fun but it will not be easy. Rousey says she came here to earn everything she gets and Stephanie will get everything she deserves, which is Rousey ripping her arm out of her socket. The music interrupts and out comes Absolution – Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Paige addresses Rousey and says Absolution wants to formally welcome her to WWE. Paige informs her that this is her house. Paige enters the ring now and makes the case for Rousey becoming the 4th member of the group. Rousey says she’s good, she has Angle watching her back. Paige goes on about how Rousey doesn’t have to go at this alone. Fans chant “no!” at Rousey joining Absolution. Rousey thanks her for the offer but says no. Rose and Deville watch from the apron. Paige says Rousey made her choice but it wasn’t a good one. She could have had friends but she just made enemies. Paige goes to the apron as Rose and Deville step into the ring.

Deville grabs Rousey but Rousey drops her as Angle tried to calm things. Rose tries to kick Rousey but it’s caught. Rousey sends Rose into Deville and they both go down. Angle raises Rousey’s arm but Rose charges. Rousey takes her down into an armbar. Rousey keeps Rose down as Angle looks at her and calms her. Rose retreats and Rousey stands tall with Angle as her music hits.

– We get a look back at the opening segment with Lesnar destroying Reigns again.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Miztourage

We go to the ring and out come Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway as Anderson unloads on Curtis Axel. He charges for Bo Dallas and he jumps off the apron. Anderson remains in control until Axel pushes him from the top. Bo tags in and unloads on Anderson on the floor. Bo brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. The Miztourage remains in control as Bo comes back to keep Anderson grounded. Bo breaks it and Anderson catches him with a big Spinebuster as Gallows waits for the tag.

Axel and Gallows tag in at the same time. Gallows unloads and knocks Dallas off the apron. Gallows with a running splash in the corner and a huge kick. Gallows yells out and gets a pop before nailing a big pumphandle slam. Gallows splashes Axel on the mat and tags in Anderson.

Gallows holds Axel while Anderson hits the Boot of Doom but Dallas breaks the pin at the 2 count. Dallas and Gallows end p on the floor but Gallows nails a big boot. Axel looks to hit a Perfectplex on Anderson in the ring but it’s countered. Anderson goes to the top for a big neckbreaker on the way down. Gallows tags in for Magic Killer and the pin.

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– After the match, Gallows and Anderson stand tall as their music hits.

– We get a quick look at Asuka and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

– Elias is shown walking backstage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get Mixed Match Challenge promos from this week’s teams – Finn Balor and Sasha Banks, Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

– We go to the ring and Elias is in the ring. JoJo introduces him.

Elias introduces himself and starts playing the guitar. Elias gets some heat from the Cleveland crown by taking shots. He sings about how WrestleMania is nothing without him because he is WWE – Walk With Elias. The music interrupts and out comes Rhyno with Heath Slater.

Rhyno vs. Elias

The music rings and they immediately lock up with Rhyno taking Elias to the corner. Elias fights out and they trade shots. Elias whips Rhyno into the corner but Rhyno comes flying out with a big clothesline.

Rhyno keeps control until Elias decks him from behind and sends him down. Elias stomps away now. Slater tries to rally for Rhyno as he fights up. Elias sends him right back down. Elias goes to drop an elbow but Rhyno moves. Rhyno keeps the offense going but Elias fights back. Rhyno overpowers and takes Elias back to the corner for more strikes.

Elias comes back and clotheslines Rhyno. Elias hits a Drift Away for the pin.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias stands tall as his music hits. Slater enters the ring to check on Rhyno but Elias runs him over with a boot. Slater takes a Drift Away next. Elias stands tall and points up at the WrestleMania 34 sign.

– Still to come, a look at John Cena’s recent comments on The Undertaker. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WrestleMania 34 and the WWE Network.

– We get a video package looking at John Cena’s recent promos on The Undertaker and Kane’s return last week. Back to commercial.

No DQ Match: Kane vs. John Cena

We go to the ring and out comes John Cena for tonight’s No DQ main event. Cena brings his “Be Kind To One Another” towel from Ellen Degeneres to the ring. Kane is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Kane gets the upperhand and takes Cena to the corner as fans do dueling chants for Cena. Kane beats Cena around the ring now. They go to the floor and Kane slams Cena into the barrier. Kane brings it back into the ring as fans chant for The Undertaker now. Kane keeps control for a 2 count.

Kane grabs Cena but Cena tries to scoop him for an Attitude Adjustment. Cena collapses under Kane’s weight and Kane covers for a pin attempt. Cena goes to the floor and stumbles to the barrier but Kane follows and rocks him a few times. Cena fights back but Kane whips him into the steel ring steps. We go to commercial with Kane in control.

Back from the break and they’re brawling over near the announcers now. Cena picks up part of a steel guardrail and rams Kane with it. Kane comes back and suplexes Cena on top of the barrier, causing it to bend while propped up on the announcers stage. Kane gets up first. Kane beats Cena through the production area in the crowd, bringing him back over the barrier at ringside. We see video from the commercial break where Kane stood up the steel steps but Cena countered and launched him into them.

Kane brings it back into the ring now. Kane exposes the turnbuckle as Cena sits up as The Undertaker would. Kane turns around and Cena ducks a clothesline. Cena with two shoulder tackles to bring Kane down. Cena slams Kane and calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena nails it in the middle of the ring and then slams Kane into the exposed turnbuckle. Cena cuts his throat like Taker next. Cena grabs Kane for a chokeslam, mocking Taker once again, and covers for a 2 count.

Cena brings a table from under the ring and stands it up in the ring. Kane sits straight up. Cena turns around to a kick from Kane. Kane scoops Cena to put him through the table but Cena goes for the AA through the table. Kane counters and drops Cena, also tipping the table over. Kane folds the table and leans it up in the corner now. Kane goes back to work on Cena but Cena fights back as fans do dueling chants for him. Kane counters and sends Cena crashing through the table in the corner. Cena with a close 2 count.

Kane ends up turning it around and standing another table up in the ring. Kane waits to chokeslam Cena through it. Cena gets up and Kane grabs him but Cena slides out. Cena scoops Kane and puts him through the table with the AA. Cena covers for the pin.

Winner: John Cena

– After the match, Cena’s music hits as we go to replays. Cena grabs a mic and holds his arms out, wondering where The Undertaker is. No lightning? No bells of terror? No Undertaker? Cena says this was a match with no rules, anything could happen and anyone could be here. Cena asks where Taker is and screams his name out. Cena knows Taker isn’t deaf, he’s just scared. Fans continue chanting Taker’s name and Cena points this out. Cena says Taker doesn’t get to be mysterious here, silence isn’t an answer – it’s either a yes or a no. Fans chant “yes!” now. Cena says he’s fine with no because he will still go to WrestleMania 34 as a fan but Taker needs to get his eyes out of the back of his head, and look at the energy that fans chant his name with. Cena just wants Taker to do something. Fans chant “do something” now. Cena points up at the WrestleMania banner.

Cena tells Taker one more time – do something. Because now Taker has just one week left, one week that sums up his entire career. Cena says Taker can do something or he can do nothing. And if Taker does nothing, he lets Cena down, sure as hell lets Kane down but most importantly he’s made it crystal clear to every person who has believed in The Undertaker, that he does not care about them and only cares about himself. Cena hopes for the sake of all that is good inside the ring that he sees Taker next week. Cena drops the mic and leaves the ring as his music hits. We go to replays again. Cena walks to the stage and cuts his throat to the camera. Cole wonders if we’ll ever see Taker again as RAW goes off the air.