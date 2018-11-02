Live WWE Crown Jewel Videos & Results, 11/2/2018

Reload during Crown Jewel for new videos & results.

– The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens live from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He’s joined by David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel goes over today’s card and Coach hypes the WWE Network and the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. Coach talks about today’s match for the vacant WWE Universal Title and leads us to a video package showing how Roman Reigns recently announced his battle with leukemia, which forced him to relinquish the strap. The panel talks about Reigns’ battle with leukemia and then tonight’s Lesnar vs. Strowman match. Otunga predicts Strowman to win the match.

The panel talks about the World Cup tournament next. Coach leads us to video packages on Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio ahead of their tournament match. Back from a break and Coach talks about Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles. We get a video package for the match. Coach leads us to World Cup video packages for WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Coach sends us to the ring for our first match.

WWE United States Title Match: Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring in the King Saudi University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Michael Cole is with Renee Young and Corey Graves at ringside. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Rusev is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Rusev takes control and unloads on Nakamura in the corner as the referee warns him. Rusev with shoulder thrusts in the corner now as fans continue to find their seats in the stadium. Rusev with a suplex for a 2 count. Nakamura turns it around with a knee and drops Rusev with an inverted suplex. Nakamura keeps Rusev down with boots now, taking his time. Rusev catches a kick but Nakamura nails an enziguri and a running kick to the face for a 2 count.

Rusev looks to turn it around but Nakamura takes him to the mat and drives knees, keeping him grounded. Rusev fights up and out of a hold but Nakamura keeps him locked in. Rusev starts fading now. Rusev finally powers up and launches Nakamura on his face across the ring. Rusev unloads with strikes on his feet now but Nakamura cuts him off. Rusev drops Nakamura with three clotheslines and yells out for a pop. Rusev with a splash in the corner and a spinning heel kick to the jaw. Nakamura avoids a Machka Kick and they trade shots & counters. Rusev drops Nakamura with a kick to the head for a close 2 count.

More back and forth. Rusev catches a kick but Nakamura drops him with a kick to the side of the head. Nakamura with the sliding knee for another close 2 count. Nakamura charges for a Kinshasa but Rusev grabs him and places him on the top. Nakamura leaps from the middle rope but Rusev kicks him out of the air with a big kick to the face. Nakamura still kicks out at 2. Rusev yells out and stomps on Nakamura’s back but Nakamura scrambles to the ropes to avoid The Accolade. Nakamura decks Rusev from the apron and kicks him in the back of the neck. Nakamura flies back in the ring and drops Rusev with a knee for a 2 count.

Nakamura charges with the Kinshasa but Rusev moves and turns that into The Accolade in the middle of the ring. Rusev tightens the hold as the referee checks on Nakamura. Nakamura drags them to the ropes but Rusev drags him back. Nakamura takes advantage and hits a low blow headbutt. It looks like an accident but he’s smiling. Nakamura nails the Kinshasa for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands and raises the title as his music hits. Nakamura marches to the back as we go to replays. Rusev recovers as Cole sends us back to WWE HQ with Coach, Booker and Otunga.

– The panel talks more about the World Cup tournament. We get video packages on The Miz and Jeff Hardy. Booker believes Lashley can win the tournament. We get videos for Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle next. Otunga wonders if Drew McIntyre will help Ziggler get the win. The panel talks about how SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will fire the SmackDown Superstar that loses to a RAW Superstar in the finals, if they lose. Coach predicts Angle to win the tournament. Otunga goes with Mysterio and Booker predicts Lashley to win it all. Back from a break and Coach leads us to a video package for DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction. The panel briefly talks about the match and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The first-ever WWE Crown Jewel event opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from a sold out King Saudi University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as Michael Cole welcomes us to Crown Jewel. Cole is joined at ringside by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

– We go to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces the host for tonight, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster comes out with his red & yellow feather boa.

Hogan hits the ring as the fireworks go off around the outside of the stadium. Hogan hypes the crowd up and talks about how he flew over to Saudi Arabia and found that the power of Hulkamaniacs is just as strong ever, right here at Crown Jewel. Hogan says it’s good to see everyone and he’s happy to be back in WWE. Hogan says the show starts right now… so what ya gonna do when the power of Hulkamania and Crown Jewel run wild on you, brother? Hogan’s music starts back up as he plays to the crowd with his signature poses. We get more fireworks outside of the stadium.

– Hamilton introduces His Excellency Mr. Turki Al-Sheikh of the Sports Federation of Islamic Solidarity at ringside in his seat. The announcers hype tonight’s show.

WWE World Cup First-Round Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

We see the WWE World Cup trophy at ringside as we get ready for the first tournament match. Hamilton gives a grand introduction for Rey Mysterio and out he comes as the pyro goes off. We get a sidebar video from Mysterio, who says this tournament is one of the reasons he came back to WWE. Hamilton gives an introduction to Randy Orton and out he comes next.

They also aired a sidebar video from Orton on his way to the ring. Orton said he’s always been the best and will prove it tonight. Back and forth to start. Rey tries to springboard in but Orton dropkicks him in mid-air. Orton smiles and covers for a 2 count. Orton focuses on Rey’s ribs now and stomps away. Rey looks to turn it around but Orton keeps control and goes for the mask. Orton takes Rey to the top but Rey ends up taking him down with a crossbody. The 619 chants continue. Rey comes back with offense for a 2 count. Rey with kicks. Orton blocks a 619 and nails the second rope draping DDT.

Orton with more offense until Rey blocks the RKO. Rey counters and rolls Orton up out of nowhere for the surprise pin to advance.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Orton immediately drops Rey with the RKO as his music starts up. Orton launches Rey under the bottom rope, sending him out to the floor. Orton follows and slams Rey face-first into the announce table. A referee helps Rey limp off as Hamilton announces him as the winner.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with The Miz, who says he will walk his way through the tournament because he’s awesome.

WWE World Cup First-Round Match: Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy. We get a sidebar video from Hardy with comments on his demons and becoming the best in the world. Hamilton does the introduction for The Miz next and out he comes. Back and forth to start. The Arabic announce team is at ringside and were introduced earlier. Hardy slams Miz’s face into the turnbuckles and chants “delete!” after turning it around. Miz drops Hardy back with a kick to the face.

Miz drives a knee to the spine and keeps Rey down. Miz with an inverted DDT for a 2 count. Miz keeps control and takes Hardy to the corner. Miz with corner dropkicks. Hardy turns it around and hits some of his signature moves for a close 2 count. Miz blocks a Twist of Fate but Hardy elbows him. Hardy nails a Whisper In the Wind for another close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Miz goes for the Figure Four but Hardy rolls him up for a 2 count. Hardy tosses Miz through the ropes to the floor. Hardy dropkicks Miz and follows to the floor. Hardy walks the barrier and clotheslines Miz on the floor. Hardy brings it back in the ring and goes to the top but Miz rolls out of the way. Hardy steps down to the mat and Miz suckers him in for a roll up. Miz uses the ropes for an advantage but the referee sees him. Hardy rolls Miz up for a 2 count. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate and hits a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to advance.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, Miz stands tall and raises his arms as we go to replays. Miz heads up the ramp and stops to look back at Hardy, who is still down on the mat. Miz vs. Mysterio is confirmed for later.

WWE World Cup First-Round Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from a break and Hamilton does the introduction for WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, who also currently holds the RAW Tag Team Titles with former partner Dean Ambrose. Out next comes Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush. Rush takes the mic and starts hyping Lashley up as they head to the ring, taking some easy shots at the people in the crowd.

The bell rings and Lashley overpowers first, staring Rollins down. They lock up and go at it, trading shots. Lashley with a knee to the gut to slow Rollins down. Rollins dropkicks Lashley through the ropes to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes but Lashley runs back in and chokeslams him to the mat. Lashley with more offense and another 2 count. Lashley keeps Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Lashley with more power moves, keeping Rollins in control. Lashley brings Rollins out of the corner and keeps him grounded again. Rollins starts to make a comeback but Lashley drops him with the inverted DDT. Lashley lifts Rollins high for the vertical suplex and holds him in the air. Rollins fights out with a knee to the head. Rollins sends Lashley out of the ring. Rush is being quiet on the mic today. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Lashley into the barrier but he’s still standing. Rollins runs the ropes again and nails another dive that brings Lashley down.

Rollins goes to the top but Lashley climbs up and cuts him off. Lashley goes for a superplex but Rollins resists. Rollins goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but Lashley blocks it. Rollins goes for the Buckle Bomb but Lashley lands on his feet and decks Rollins in the spine. Lashley with the gutwrench but Rollins gets out. Rollins leap frogs and rolls Lashley up but turns that into the Stomp for the pin out of nowhere to advance.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Rollins stands tall with the Intercontinental Title.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who says he will prove he’s still the best in the world tonight. It’s true, it’s damn true.

WWE World Cup First-Round Match: Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring for the final first-round World Cup match as Hamilton does the introduction for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Angle comes out as red, white and blue fireworks go off around the stadium. Out next comes Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre. We get a sidebar video of Ziggler and McIntyre backstage earlier in the day. Ziggler says the cup is coming home with the true best in the world.

The bell rings and they lock up. They tangle and trade holds. Angle slams Ziggler first. Ziggler looks to mount offense but Angle hits a belly-to-belly suplex. Angle with two German suplexes now. Ziggler is on the apron now as McIntyre gives him a few words of support. Angle looks to German Ziggler off the apron but Ziggler hangs onto the ropes. Angle gets knocked off the apron to the floor. Ziggler whips Angle into the steel ring steps. Ziggler brings it back into the ring with offense. Ziggler nails a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Ziggler keeps Angle grounded on the mat with a bodyscissors and Sleeper now. Angle fights up and out, slamming Ziggler back into the turnbuckles. Angle with a German suplex. He doesn’t release and hits two more for a close 2 count. Ziggler blocks the Angle Slam and nails a DDT for a 2 count. More back and forth and counters now. Ziggler misses the Fame-asser and Angle hits the Angle Slam for a close 2 count. A nervous McIntyre hops on the apron.

Angle drops the straps as the crowd pops. Angle goes for the ankle lock but Ziggler kicks him away. Ziggler with the Fame-asser for a close 2 count. Angle blocks another Fame-asser and they go back & forth again. Angle catches Ziggler in the ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Ziggler screams out but Angle keeps it locked. Ziggler goes for the rope but Angle drags him back. Ziggler rolls but Angle turns the hold right back over as McIntyre looks on. Ziggler finally breaks the hold. Angle charges but hits the ring post shoulder-first as Ziggler moves. Ziggler with a Zig Zag for the win to advance.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, McIntyre enters the ring and checks on Ziggler as the music starts. Ziggler stands tall as we go to replays. Ziggler and McIntyre head to the back together as we get a look at the updated brackets. Ziggler vs. Rollins and Mysterio vs. Miz are confirmed.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. The Bar

Back from a break and out comes The New Day – Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. They’re riding a huge magic carpet to the ring. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar – Cesaro and Sheamus, as the pyro goes off. Big Show is out next as ShowBar heads to the ring together.

Big E and Kofi are representing The New Day in this match. Sheamus starts off with Big E. Big E overpowers early on and takes control. Sheamus turns it around but Big E clotheslines him after hip toss attempts. Big E with a 2 count. Kofi tags in and leaps off the top, nailing Sheamus as Big E held him. Sheamus takes it near the corner and in comes Cesaro to take control of Kofi. Cesaro catapults Kofi out of the corner but Kofi lands on his feet. Woods taunts The Bar with Francesca at ringside. Cesaro runs into a dropkick for a 2 count.

More back and forth as Sheamus comes back in now. Big Show talks trash from ringside. The referee is distracted, allowing Show to get cheap shots in on Kofi. Cesaro keeps Kofi grounded now. Sheamus comes in for more double teaming on Kofi for a 2 count. Sheamus with forearms to the chest while keeping Kofi grounded. Kofi fights back with strikes to the chest. Sheamus stops the tag and drops him. Cesaro tags back in and covers for a 2 count. Cesaro uses the middle rope on Kofi now as the referee warns him. Cesaro with the big gutwrench slam for another close 2 count. Cesaro keeps Kofi grounded again as Big E reaches for the tag. We see the match playing on the massive screen above the ring. Big E tries to rally the crowd for Kofi.

Kofi looks to fight up and out but Cesaro also reaches for a tag. Cesaro stops the tag and swings for Big E but misses. Cesaro turns around to a back bodydrop from Kofi as both go down now and look for tags. Sheamus tags in and knocks Big E off the apron. Sheamus rams Kofi into the corner now and places him on the top as Cesaro tags back in. Cesaro with a big uppercut. The Bar hits a double team Jackhammer variation on Kofi for a close 2 count. Cesaro talks trash over Kofi as Big Show taunts him, telling him to give up. Cesaro runs into a boot in the corner now. Kofi nails Sheamus. Kofi unloads but Sheamus tags in for more double teaming but it backfires and Sheamus hits the post.

Big E and Cesaro tag in now. Big E with belly-to-belly suplexes. More back and forth with Big E getting in the most offense. Sheamus ends up coming in and mounting Big E in the corner with right hands. Kofi tags in as Sheamus is on Big E’s shoulders. Kofi leaps off the top with a double stomp to the back. Kofi with a 2 count on Sheamus as Cesaro breaks the pin. Kofi drops Cesaro with Trouble In Paradise to send him to the floor. Big E tags in and launches Kofi out of the ring to take Cesaro back down on the floor. Big E drops his straps and waits to hit the Big Ending on Sheamus. Big Show distracts from the apron. Big E sidesteps the Brogue Kick and covers Sheamus for a 2 count. Big E looks for the Big Ending but Show drops him with a knockout punch while the referee is distracted after going down to avoid a splash in the corner from Big E. Sheamus follows up with a Brogue Kick for the pin.

Winners: The Bar

– After the match, ShowBar stands tall in the ring as we go to replays. Big Show and The Bar head up the ramp as The New Day recovers.

– Saxton is backstage with The Miz. His voice is scratchy due to a mule kick from Hardy earlier. He talks about beating Hardy and says he will now feast on Rey Mysterio, then become the best in the world.

WWE World Cup Semi-final Match: The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

We go to the ring and out comes Then Miz for the first semi-final World Cup match of the night. We go backstage to Saxton and Rey Mysterio. He knocks Miz for making excuses, and says people underestimating him just makes his win sweeter. We go back to the ring and Rey makes his entrance.

The bell rings and Miz charges with a kick but misses. Rey responds with a kick to the leg. They tangle and Miz ducks a kick but rolls Rey up for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth and counters. Rey with a stiff kick to the face. They end up on the floor and Rey runs back in to kick Miz in the face again, sending him out. Rey runs the ropes and slides under the bottom rope, splashing Miz on the floor. Rey holds his hand after landing on it during the splash. Rey brings Miz back into the ring and rocks him into the corner. Rey mounts Miz with rights in the corner now as fans count along.

Miz runs into boots in the corner. Miz counters a move and slams Rey face-first into the mat. Miz keeps control with thrusts in the corner. Miz with a running kick to the face for a close 2 count. Miz with a modified surfboard submission now. Rey turns that into a 2 count but Miz shuts him right back down and the referee checks on him. Miz with a bodyscissors now. Rey fights out but Miz launches him to the floor by throwing him under the bottom rope. Miz sends Rey into the apron and brings him back into the ring. Miz with an abdominal stretch now.

Rey tries to fight out of the stretch but Miz goes for a pumphandle slam. Rey counters that with a big DDT. They’re both to slow to get up. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Rey gets the upperhand and nails a springboard crossbody for a 2 count. Rey with a kick to the chest. Rey hits the ropes with Miz’s arm and sends him flying again. Rey ends up sending Miz into the turnbuckles with the same move. Rey comes in from the apron and sends Miz into the ropes for the 619. Miz blocks it and slams Rey face-first into the top turnbuckle. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale for the close 2 count.

Miz keeps control and hits the It Kicks while Rey is on his knees. Rey ducks a kick and rolls Miz up for another close 2 count. Rey drops Miz into the ropes again and hits the 619. Rey moves slow but goes to the top rope. Rey goes for the splash but Miz gets the knees up and rolls Rey up for the pin to advance to the finals.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, Miz heads to the floor to celebrate. We go to replays. Miz will face Rollins or Ziggler in the finals. Miz heads up the ramp and stops to look back, smiling at Rey as he stands at ringside.

– Saxton is backstage with Seth Rollins. Rollins says he does his best work when the odds are stacked against him and when his back is against the wall.

WWE World Cup Semi-final Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. Out next comes Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre.

They size each other up and go back & forth with holds to start. Rollins goes for the hurt ankle early on. They break and go for a test of strength but Ziggler kicks Rollins. Ziggler takes Rollins to the mat with a headlock. They break and run the ropes. Rollins leap frogs and catches a crossbody. Rollins slams Ziggler to the mat and clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Rollins follows to the floor and chops Ziggler. Rollins sends Ziggler into the barrier as the referee counts. Rollins with another big chop. Rollins brings it back into the ring but McIntyre gets in his way. They have words. Rollins dares Drew to hit him to get the disqualification. Rollins heads back into the ring but Ziggler spikes him with a big DDT on the hurt neck for a close 2 count.

Ziggler rakes Rollins’ eyes and forehead over the top rope as the referee warns him. Rollins counters and looks to fight back but Ziggler kicks the knee out. Ziggler with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded now and continues to focus on the neck. Back and forth now. Ziggler gets the upperhand again and drops Rollins face-first. Ziggler with a 2 count. Ziggler mocks Rollins while he’s down now. Ziggler goes down but kicks Rollins into the turnbuckles. Ziggler with a neckbreaker for another pin attempt. Ziggler shows frustration now.

Fans chant for Rollins as he tries to fight free. Rollins counters and rolls Ziggler for a 2 count. Ziggler jumps for a DDT but Rollins catches him. They trade counters and pin attempts again. They trade several more pin attempts. Rollins catches a superkick and hits the Ripcord knee. Rollins falls on Ziggler for a close 2 count as a worried Drew looks on. Rollins cranks up for the Stomp but has to knock Drew off the apron. Dolph takes advantage but Rollins dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive on Ziggler and Drew right as Drew was telling Ziggler to get it together. Rollins brings Ziggler in and springboards but has to roll through. Ziggler with a Fame-asser for a close 2 count.

Ziggler goes to the top but Rollins runs up and nails the superplex. Rollins holds it for the Falcon Arrow but Ziggler counters that with a Zig Zag for another close 2 count. Rollins blocks another Zig Zag and drops Ziggler with a superkick. Rollins with a suicide dive to send Drew into the barrier. Ziggler runs up to the top but Rollins pushes him to the mat. Ziggler sells an ankle injury to distract the referee, allowing McIntyre to push Rollins from the top. Ziggler takes advantage and nails a superkick to get the win.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, McIntyre hits the ring to help Ziggler up as the music hits. Ziggler vs. Miz is now official for the finals. Ziggler and McIntyre stand tall over Rollins as we go to replays. Ziggler and McIntyre head up the ramp and Saxton stops them. Saxton says it doesn’t seem fair Ziggler won that way and says some people would see this as an upset win. Ziggler goes on about how he’s been saying this for 13 years but no one believed him or gave a damn about him. Ziggler says the next time we see him in the ring, he will be holding his trophy because he is the best in the world. Ziggler and McIntyre head to the back as the music starts back up and some fans boo.

– We get a promo for WrestleMania 35 tickets and Cole hypes Travel Packages going on sale this Monday.

– Cole leads us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match.

WWE Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next to a pop. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and AJ unloads, backing Joe into the corner with strikes. Joe tries to turn it around but AJ goes for the hurt knee. AJ focuses on the knee again and takes Joe down face-first. AJ with kicks to the knee into the corner now. AJ with shoulder thrusts in the corner. They go to the floor and AJ ends up hitting a moonsault from the apron, then sending Joe into the steel ring post. Joe finally gets a break and sends AJ into the barrier as AJ went to break the count. Joe keeps control and knocks AJ back off the apron with a knee.

Joe runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending AJ into the announce table. AJ’s elbow and ribs hit the table hard and the referee checks on him now. Joe brings it back in the ring and covers for a 2 count. Joe keeps AJ grounded now in the middle of the ring. AJ looks to fight back but Joe drops him and covers for a 2 count. Joe talks trash while keeping AJ down now. Joe mocks & taunts the fans and AJ, then shuts down another comeback attempt with a big chop. They get up and both trade several strikes now. AJ finally gets an opening and drops Joe but he’s slow to recover. AJ with chops now. Joe fights back and they trade shots in the middle of the ring again as fans chant for AJ. Joe blocks a Styles Clash and sends AJ into the corner. AJ springboards up off the second rope and levels Joe for another 2 count. Fans chant for AJ again as Joe rolls to the floor for a breather.

AJ launches himself out with a forearm. AJ brings it back into the ring and goes for a Phenomenal Slam but Joe catches him and nails a powerslam for a close 2 count. AJ charges at Joe but Joe turns him inside out with a huge lariat. Joe with another pin attempt. They’re both down in the middle of the ring now. AJ goes for the Calf Crusher out of the corner. Joe resists and gets to the bottom rope to break it. They tangle and Joe gets the Coquina Clutch locked in. AJ grabs the bad leg and bends it back while in the Coquina Clutch. Joe gets to the ropes and breaks the submission AJ turned him into.

Joe fights off another Calf Crusher attempt but AJ drops him with a pele kick. More back and forth now. AJ nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to retain.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall and raises the title as his music hits. We go to replays. AJ poses in the corner with the title as the crowd cheers him.

Vacant WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

Back from a break and out comes Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin to the ringside area. We see the vacant WWE Universal Title on display at ringside. Out first comes Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman as the fireworks go off around the stadium in Riyadh. Braun Strowman is out next. Braun stops on the stage and looks around before marching to the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Fans started cheering Lesnar before Hamilton began his introduction. Heyman interrupts Hamilton and does his own introduction for his client, introducing him as the champion. Corbin enters the ring with the title to raise it up but he turns and nails Strowman in the face with it. Corbin orders the referee to ring the bell. Lesnar looks on. Lesnar grabs Strowman and nails the F5 but Strowman kicks out at 2.

Lesnar grabs Strowman and nails another F5. Braun kicks out at 2.

Lesnar and Heyman can’t believe Braun kicked out. Lesnar grabs Strowman and nails a third F5 but Braun still kicks out. Lesnar lifts Strowman again but he just tosses him over the top rope this time. Strowman lands hard and the referee counts as Heyman yells at his client. Strowman makes it back into the ring and Lesnar doesn’t look happy. Heyman screams and pounds on the mat as Lesnar stalks Braun. Lesnar scoops Braun for another F5 but Braun slides out. Strowman with a boot to the face. Strowman charges but Lesnar scoops him for a fifth F5. Lesnar covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: Brock Lesnar

– After the match, Lesnar takes the title and raises it as his music hits. We go to replays. Lesnar stands tall with the title as the fireworks go off. Heyman and Lesnar are all smiles as they head up the ramp. We see Strowman down on the outside in pain.

WWE World Cup Finals: The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

Back from a break and it’s time for the WWE World Cup tournament finals. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is introduced. Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin is at ringside to also watch. The Miz is out first. We see highlights from the other tournament matches from earlier tonight. Dolph Ziggler is out next with Drew McIntyre. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The referee ejects McIntyre before the bell hits, sending him to the back. Ziggler and McIntyre argue with the referee but Drew leaves. Miz takes advantage and attacks Ziggler before the bell. The referee tries to restore order but Miz attacks again. They both end up on the outside. Miz clutches his ankle. Miz sends Ziggler into the steel steps. It looks like Miz might be selling an injury. The referee tries to get them in the ring. Miz brings Ziggler in but they’re both struggling. Miz says he’s fine but the referee wants him to prove he can get back in the ring. The referee calls Shane over and says Miz isn’t good to go. The referee calls for other officials from the back, telling Shane he can’t let Miz compete. Miz says he’s never been injured.

The referee tells Hamilton that Miz can’t compete and must forfeit. Shane says it’s not going down like that. He interrupts Hamilton’s announcement. Shane says he’s going to take The Miz’s place. The announcement is made and it’s official.

WWE World Cup Finals: Shane McMahon vs. Dolph Ziggler

Baron Corbin throws a fit as Shane McMahon enters the ring to get ready to go at it with Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler also isn’t happy. We see two referees helping The Miz to the back. The bell rings and Shane unloads in the corner. Shane with a big elbow. Corbin gets involved and argues with the referee again. The referee ejects Corbin to the back. Ziggler takes advantage and hits a Zig Zag on Shane from behind but Shane kicks out at 2.

Ziggler goes to work on Shane now. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Ziggler rakes at Shane’s face. Shane fights back from his knees now, wearing jeans, sneakers and a tank top. Shane counters and hits a DDT. Shane catapults Ziggler into the top turnbuckle now. Shane goes to the top and hits a big Coast 2 Coast in the corner. Shane covers for the pin.

Winner of the WWE World Cup Tournament: Shane McMahon

– After the match, the SmackDown Commissioner is announced as the best in the world. Shane celebrates and poses in the corner as his music hits. Shane yells out, “Yeah! Oh my God!” before running around the ring to celebrate. We go to replays. Shane runs around the ringside area and celebrates as the referee hands him the World Cup trophy. Shane brings it into the ring and raises it in the corner. Shane poses with the trophy as the fireworks go off around the stadium.

– The announcers lead us to a video for the final match of the night.

DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and it’s time for The Heartbreak Kid to come out of retirement. The DX music hits as WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Triple H are out first to a pop. The pyro hits next as Kane makes his way out first for The Brothers of Destruction. The bells toll as The Undertaker makes his grand entrance now.