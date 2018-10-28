Full WWE Evolution Videos & Results, 10/28/2018

Reload during the PPV for new results & videos.

– The WWE Evolution Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY as Renee Young welcomes us. She’s joined by SmackDown General Manager Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Renee sends us to Charly Caruso on the Evolution red carpet. She’s with Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss. They talk about the importance of tonight’s pay-per-view. They also talk about their historic match in Abu Dhabi and how WWE is making change all over the world. We go back to the panel and Renee leads us to a preview for tonight’s Last Woman Standing match. We come back to the panel and Michael Cole has joined them. Cole talks about how excited he is to call tonight’s action. The panel discusses Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch next. Paige says she loves this side of Becky. Renee believes the match will steal the show. Paige predicts Becky to win while Cole and Phoenix go with Flair. The panel hypes tonight’s card before Renee sends us to Charly on the red carpet. She’s with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who says she’s still pinching herself trying to believe Evolution is happening. Trish says this is a huge step for women in the business.

We go back to the panel and Carmella has replaced Cole. She talks about the special vibe backstage. Renee brings up The Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley. We go to Kayla Braxton with Natalya on the red carpet. Natalya talks about putting The Riott Squad in their places tonight. R-Truth appears on the panel for some comedy with Carmella. We get more talk from the panel and go to a break. Back from the break and we get a video package for the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Renee and Paige go with Io Shirai to win while Beth and Cole predict Toni Storm to win. We go to Charly on the red carpet with Maria Menounos. She talks about how far the women of WWE have come and being a fan but she won’t pick a favorite match she’s looking forward to. Renee gives Stephanie McMahon props for Evolution and leads us to a video package with Stephanie announcing the event. We come back to the panel and we see R-Truth on the red carpet with Carmella’s mother. Eve Torres has joined Renee, Paige and Beth on the panel. Eve is happy and honored to be here for this special night.

Eve talks some about her career and says she’s looking forward to her friend in action, Ronda Rousey. They talk more about Evolution and some of the men who helped create what led to Evolution, including Fit Finlay. We go to Kayla on the red carpet with Stephanie. She talks about Evolution and gives props to Triple H for what he did to help start the evolution movement in WWE NXT. Stephanie wants fans to be blown away and to be demanding more with tonight’s event. We go back to the panel for a discussion on tonight’s Battle Royal. Eve says she could see Nia Jax going far in the match. We go to Charly on the red carpet with Nia and The Rock’s mother, Ata Johnson. Nia says she is ready for tonight’s match and she’s happy to make her Aunt Ata proud. Ata talks about being here to support her nieces, Jax and Tamina Snuka. She’s happy to be here at Evolution. Charly asks what’s next for the women of WWE and Nia says it’s whatever they want. We go back to Renee, Paige and Beth on the panel. They discuss Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane. Paige goes with Sane while Phoenix believes Baszler came to win. Renee agrees with Beth. We go backstage to Charly on the red carpet with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey says she’s never felt camaraderie like this and they are really making history tonight. Rousey mentions she’s looking forward to starting a family soon and setting an example, leaving her daughters a path to tread. Rousey calls Nikki Bella a backstabbing betrayer and says she will leave her looking worse than she did when she walked into the match tonight. Renee leads us to a video package for Bella vs. Rousey. We come back to the panel and Cole has re-joined Renee, Beth and Paige. The panel discusses tonight’s main event now. Paige gives Rousey props but she says The Bella Twins were among those that kept the glue of the revolution together. Cole brings up how Brie Bella will be a factor from ringside. Paige predicts Rousey to retain. Cole and Phoenix agree. The panel goes over tonight’s card one more time and that’s it for the Evolution Kickoff.

– The first-ever all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view opens with a video package. We’re live from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY as Michael Cole welcomes us. His audio is messed up but it sounds like he’s giving the intro to the pay-per-view. Cole is joined by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

– We go right to the ring as guitarist Nita Strauss performs. Lzzy Hale starts performing “Evolution” at the entrance way with her drummer. We go ringside to Cole, Renee and Phoenix. Renee says this means the world to her and Beth talks about how this has been a long time coming.

Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Alicia Fox and Mickie James

We go to the ring and Lilian Garcia returns to introduce the opener. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus makes her way out first. WWE Hall of Famer Lita is out next. The injured Alexa Bliss is out next, originally scheduled for this match. Bliss takes the mic and welcomes us to Evolution. She promises this will be an amazing night. She jokes that it’s past bedtime for Trish and Lita but they need to turn their hearing aids up and focus as Bliss introduces the true pioneers of the women’s division – Alicia Fox and Mickie James.

The bell rings and Mickie starts off with Lita. Fans chant for Lita as she takes Mickie to the corner. Mickie goes for a cheap shot and Lita drops her. Lita keeps control with a Litacanrana and a clothesline. Lita with more offense until Mickie knees her and tags in Fox. Fans chanted “you still got it” at Lita. Lita fights off Fox and Mickie as she comes back in. Lita tags in Trish for a pop. Lita leaps off Trish’s back and hits the double clothesline in the corner. Trish waits for Fox to get up now as fans chant her name.

Trish hip tosses Fox and they lock up again. Fox goes behind but Trish counters and takes her down. Trish keeps control as the “you still got it” chants start up. Mickie tags in as fans pop for her and Trish going at it. Mickie gets in Trish’s face and they have words. Trish rocks Mickie and they go at it, trading holds in the middle of the ring. Trish gets the upperhand. Trish with a Thesz Press and right hands to unload. Mickie catches Trish with a big kick to the face. Mickie counters as they tangle up high in the corner now, trading shots on the top rope. Trish hits the hurricanrana for a close 2 count.

Lita tags back in but Fox and Mickie regroup on the outside. Bliss talks strategy with them but they look to be walking out on the match. Trish and Lita stop Fix and Mickie as the brawl continues on the outside. Lita brings Mickie back in the ring. Fox charges with a boot but accidentally drops Mickie. Lita drops Fox. Lita goes to the top of the Litasault on Mickie but Bliss gets involved and Lita lands hard. The referee did not see the interference. Mickie works Lita over now. Mickie keeps Lita down by her leg now. Fox tags in as they keep Lita near their corner. Mickie keeps Lita grounded now. Lita fights free but Mickie knees her in the face. Mickie with a cheap shot to Trish. Trish runs in but the referee stops her. Lita ends up dropped again by a Mickie neckbreaker. Mickie covers for a 2 count.

Fox tags in for the double team on Lita. Fox with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Fox shows frustration now as she keeps Lita grounded. Bliss looks on. Lita fights free and nails the inverted DDT. Trish and Mickie tag in at the same time. Trish unloads with strikes and headlock takedowns. Trish plants Mickie for a 2 count. Trish with several big chops now. Mickie kicks Trish and rolls her up for a close 2 count. Mickie kicks Trish and goes for the DDT but it’s blocked. Trish hits Stratusfaction for the pin on Mickie but Fox breaks it up. Lita takes Fox out with the Twist of Fate. Lita goes to the top and hits her moonsault on Fox and Mickie at the same time. Mickie gets up but Trish drops her with the Chick Kick to get the pin.

Winners: Trish Stratus and Lita

– After the match, the Hall of Famers celebrate as we go to replays. Lita and Trish pose in the corners as Bliss leaves with Mickie and Fox.

– Back from a break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Bella Twins. Brie Bella shuts Kayla down when she asks about making the feud with Ronda Rousey personal, saying Rousey made it personal first. Nikki Bella talks about facing Rousey tonight and says she will dedicate the win over Rousey to a special person – Rousey’s mother. She talks about how Rousey’s mom deserves better so she will be an honorable member of The Bella Army tonight. Nikki says the only thing ending tonight is Rousey’s title reign because she will walk out of her own show with the title tonight. We have her word. The Bella Twins walk off.

– Cole leads us to a video package with several Superstars commenting on what Evolution means to them. The video features Asuka, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia and Sasha Banks.

20-Woman Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

We go to the ring and Lilian Garcia goes over the rules for tonight’s Battle Royal for a future title shot. Naomi is out first. Jimmy Uso is cheering his wife on tonight. Cole shows us the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. Michelle McCool is out next, followed by Sonya Deville, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze and Carmella. We see R-Truth in the crowd cheering Carmella on. Zelina Vega is out next, followed by Kelly Kelly, Tamina Snuka, Ember Moon, Lana, Maria Kanellis, Mandy Rose, Molly Holly, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory and Asuka. We see The Miz and Maryse in the crowd cheering on Asuka. Mike Kanellis was also shown in the crowd with their daughter. Torrie Wilson is out next, followed by The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Peyton and Billie take the mic as the other female Superstars look on. They mock Long Island and take shots at some of the stars in the ring. They enter the ring, still talking trash on the mic.

The bell rings and everyone goes after The IIconics. They are quickly eliminated by the veterans as the current Superstars look on, not looking happy. The veterans turn around and the current Superstars are staring them down, surrounding them. Maria is with the veterans. A big brawl breaks out.

Alundra works on Tamina. Mandy and Deville eliminate Molly first. Deville and Rose double team Kelly now. Kelly is eliminated. Dana and Ivory go at it. Torrie fights off Deville. Torrie tries to dump Deville but Rose makes the save. Maria and Vega go at it. Deville and Rose eliminate Torrie next. Rose shoves Deville off the apron and eliminates her partner. Deville kicks Torrie on the outside.

Blayze clotheslines Asuka and Naomi at the same time. Jax scoops Alundra and dumps her for the elimination. Maria unloads on Jax and hits a DDT. Ember goes at it with Carmella. Maria drops Tamina and hits the Bronco Buster in the corner. Jax scoops Maria and eliminates her. Vega with double knees on Tamina in the corner. Rose rocks Jax. Tamina superkicks Vega. Tamina with a Samoan Drop to Carmella. Jax and Tamina face off in the middle of the ring as the crowd pops. Lana approaches but they yell and turn to start attacking the other competitors together. Jax and Tamina drop everyone and turn their attention back to each other. Lana tries to keep the peace again but she slaps Tamina and then kicks Jax. This does nothing but anger them and Lana gets dropped. Lana gets eliminated by Tamina.

Jax scoop slams Tamina. Asuka unloads on Jax. Naomi joins in. We get an eight-woman suplex attempt in the middle of the ring now and it goes over. Carmella is the only one standing but she stops for a dance break. Truth loves it. Ivory approaches Carmella and they start dancing together in the middle of the ring. Mandy tries to eliminate Ivory but Carmella assists and Rose is eliminated. McCool and Carmella go at it now. Moon eliminates Dana. McCool knocks Moon out of the air with a big boot. Asuka works over Jax in the corner with Naomi helping her. Moon eliminates McCool.

Asuka and Naomi double team Tamina now. Tamina eliminates Naomi as she charged in. Ivory slams Asuka on her face. Carmella kicks Jax but Jax shoves her down. Moon drops Jax with a DDT. Moon and Carmella botch a move. Carmella drops Moon in the corner. Carmella moonsaults and charges but Moon sends her to the apron. Moon eliminates Carmella. It’s down to Jax, Snuka, Ivory, Asuka and Moon. Tamina works over Ivory in the corner. Ivory fights back shot for shot. Ivory goes to the top and barley hits a crossbody on Tamina. Fans chant “you still got it” as Ivory poses in the corner. Asuka tries to eliminate Ivory and they tangle. Asuka eliminates Ivory off the apron with a Hip Attack. Asuka, Moon, Jax and Snuka are left. Asuka and Moon face off with Asuka smiling at her. They shove each other and go at it. Asuka with a big knee to the face. Asuka misses a Hip Attack and Moon kicks her in the face. Moon eliminates Asuka.

Moon turns around to a superkick from Tamina but she catches it and rocks her. Tamina with a spinning side-slam to Moon. Jax grabs Tamina but Tamina superkicks her. Moon rocks Tamina as fans chant for Moon. Moon dropkicks Jax next while she’s down. Moon goes back and forth between Jax and Snuka. Moon goes to the top and hits The Eclipse on Tamina. Moon eliminates Snuka. It’s down to friends Jax and Moon now. Fans cheer them on as they face off. Jax shoves Moon to the mat and overpowers her. Jax tosses Moon across the ring as the “let’s go Ember” chants continue. Moon gets sent to the apron but she hangs on and fights back. Moon tries to bring Jax over the top rope but Jax resists. Vega runs in and tips them both to the apron. Vega was never eliminated. Vega thinks she won but they’re still on the apron. Jax enters and Vega looks shocked. Vega turns but Jax grabs her by her hair. Vega ends up on Jax’s back but Jax power up and presses Vega high in the air for a pop. Jax tosses Vega out of the ring, on top of Tamina. Jax turns around to Moon dropkicking her. Moon rocks Jax a few times and tries to get her over the rope. Moon charges but Jax slams her hard into the mat from mid-move. Jax tosses Moon over the top for the win to earn a future title shot.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Jax stands tall and gets emotional as her music plays. Jax has earned a future title shot. We go to replays. Charly Caruso enters the ring for a post-match interview. Caruso says Jax just triumphed and made history. Fans chant for Jax as she takes the mic. Jax said it was amazing as she got to share the ring with so many talent but right now her mind is on the RAW Women’s Title. Caruso asks who she would rather face – Nikki Bella or champion Ronda Rousey. Jax hopes they have a great match but whoever wins, she hopes they have a great moment because it won’t last long. Jax leaves the ring and embraces The Rock’s mom, Ata Johnson, at ringside.

– We get a video on WWE’s new international campaign with Girl Up. We see several of their representatives in the crowd.

– Cole leads us to a video package on the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals: Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

We go to the ring for the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. They show the trophy that the winner will receive. We see referee Jessica Karr in the middle of the ring waiting. We also see some of the other MYC competitors in the crowd. Toni Storm is out first, followed by Io Shirai as Kayla Braxton does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it back & forth to start. Storm takes Shirai down but they trade holds on the mat now. They break and shake hands. They lock up again and trade more holds. Storm with the first 2 count. Shirai shows off some and dropkicks Storm. Shirai kips up for a pop. Shirai stomps on Storm and shows off some, taking Storm right into a submission. Shirai keeps Storm grounded as she tries to make it to the ropes. She finally does and the hold is broken. Storm manages to land a big suplex to turn it around. Shirai ends up dropkicking Storm from the apron after she hesitated. Shirai runs the ring, jumps up top and nails a huge moonsault from the top to the floor on Storm.

They battle on the apron now and trade shots & counters. Storm hits a German suplex on the apron and Shirai falls to the floor. They come back in and trade shots in the middle of the ring again. Shirai unloads. More back and forth between the two. Shirai gets a very close 2 count after a springboard sunset flip. Shirai with stiff double knees in the corner. Shirai drags Storm over and walks over her. Shirai goes to the top for the Asahi moonsault but Storm gets her knees up. Storm hits a second Storm Zero for the fairly quick win.

Winner of the 2018 Mae Young Classic: Toni Storm

– After the match, Storm celebrates as we see other MYC competitors in the crowd clapping. Storm celebrates as Shirai recovers on the mat. We go to replays. Storm hugs Shirai as her music plays. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato are in the ring now with flowers. Kayla announces Storm as the winner of the tournament as she hugs Triple H, Stephanie and Sara. Cole congratulates all 32 competitors from this year’s tournament as Storm celebrates.

– We get another video with Superstars discussing what Evolution means. This video features Alundra Blayze, Eve Torres and Naomi.

The Riott Squad vs. Sasha Banks, Natalya and Bayley

We go to the ring and out comes The Riott Squad – Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. Cole shows us some of the other international announce teams in the arena tonight. Sasha Banks is out first for her team. Natalya is out next. Bayley is out last and she joins her partners as they head to the ring together.

Finn Balor is shown in the front row to support Bayley, his Mixed Match Challenge partner. Natalya starts off with Liv. Liv takes it to the corner and slaps Natalya. Natalya gets angry and unloads into the ropes. Liv comes back with a kick and a takedown. Liv taunts Natalya a few times but Natalya slaps her. Banks tags in for a Hart Attack. Logan tags in and goes at it with Banks but Banks gets the upperhand for a 2 count. Banks takes Logan to their corner and tags in Bayley for some double teaming. Bayley knocks Logan off the apron after the double teaming. Bayley with a dropkick through the ropes.

Bayley brings it back into the ring and goes to dropkick Ruby through the turnbuckles but it backfires and Logan pins Bayley against the ring post with boots. Logan with a 2 count on Bayley. Liv tags in and kicks Bayley as Logan holds her. Liv keeps Bayley down and works her over as fans try to rally for Bayley. Bayley fights back but Liv rams her into the corner. Logan tags back in and manhandles Bayley to the mat.

Ruby tags in but Logan is right back in to keep Bayley down. Bayley bounces off the turnbuckle as Logan keeps control in the corner. Bayley counters and Logan hits the turnbuckles face-first. Bayley manages to help knock Ruby and Liv down from their corner as she tangles with Logan. Ruby tags in but it backfires as Liv gets knocked off the apron. Bayley crawls for a tag after getting an opening. Logan pulls Natalya off the apron and clotheslines her on the floor. Liv stops Bayley from getting to the corner. Bayley fights off Liv and Ruby now. Bayley kicks Ruby back and Banks gets the hot tag.

Banks knocks Logan off the apron and unloads on Ruby with a dropkick. Banks kicks Ruby and charges in the corner but gets sent to the apron. Sasha with a knee from the apron. Sasha goes to the top and nails the knees to Riott for a 2 count. Banks and Riott go at it now. Riott blocks the Backstabber. More back and forth. Banks with a big knee but Riott kicks her in the face. Bayley tags in. Banks with the Backstabber on Ruby as Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex. Liv knocks Banks into Bayley to make the save on the pin. Logan drags Ruby to their corner and tags in. Banks knocks Liv off the apron and hits the knees on Logan. Banks plays to the crowd for a pop. Banks runs the ropes and goes to launch herself over onto all three opponents but Banks botches and gets stuck on the ropes, then hits the apron. The Riott Squad turns that into a big launch into the barrier. Logan brings Banks back into the ring for a close 2 count.

Logan puts Banks on her shoulders as Liv goes to the top for the big double team Doomsday Device. Logan is legal again after a double team but Natalya breaks up the pin on Banks. Logan sends Natalya out and keeps control of Banks. Liv tags in for another double team on Banks with Logan. Ruby tags in and goes to the top but Bayley comes in ad lays on top of Banks to protect her. Ruby leaps off the top anyway and lands on Banks and Bayley. Ruby covers Banks but she still manages to kick out at 2. The Riott Squad can’t believe it. Liv tags in but misses a kick to Banks. Ruby tags back in. Logan tries to slam Ruby on Banks but Banks moves. Natalya comes in and unloads on Logan. Ruby tags in and Natalya doesn’t see it. Natalya slams Logan but in comes Ruby. Natalya rocks her and slams her on top of Logan. Natalya goes for a double Sharpshooter on Logan and Riott. She gets it locked in but Liv breaks it as the legal person. Liv with a 2 count on Natalya.

Liv with a big stomp to the back of Natalya’s head in the corner. Liv charges but Natalya lifts her for a powerbomb. Bayley follows up and hits a top rope elbow after the powerbomb. Banks goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash on Liv for the pin to win.

Winners: Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya

– After the bell, the winners stand tall as Banks’ music hits and JoJo announces the result. We go to replays. Banks, Natalya and Bayley hug in the middle of the ring as The Riott Squad heads to the back.

– We get another video package with Superstars discussing what Evolution means to them. This video features Molly Holly, Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Stephanie McMahon.

– The announcers give thanks to the men who also made Evolution possible. They lead us to a video package for tonight’s WWE NXT Women’s Title match.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

We go to the ring and out first comes Shayna Baszler. We see MMA Horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke watching at ringside with a few other NXT Superstars. NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane is out next with the title in her treasure chest. We get formal ring introductions from Braxton.

The bell rings and Karr is back as the referee for this match. They lock up and trade holds with Baszler getting the upperhand first. More back and forth now. Sane with a leg sweep to take Baszler down. Sane counters a kick and keeps control. Sane ducks another kick and goes for a back elbow but Baszler applies a Sleeper hold. Sane comes back with a jawbreaker. Sane taunts Baszler and charges in with a sliding clothesline against the ropes. Sane with boots to the gut now as Baszler rolls out to the floor. Sane follows and keeps control. Sane jumps off the steel steps but misses. Baszler runs into a big slap and goes down. Sane charges against the steps but Baszler blocks her. Baszler drives Sane into the steps. Baszler brings it back into the ring and delivers a big knee to the face in the corner.

Baszler with another big knee in the corner. Baszler slams Sane on her face for a 2 count. Baszler works on the arm, wrist and fingers while Sane is down now. Sane bends the arm back and stands on the fingers as the referee warns her. Baszler looks to break Sane’s hand as the crowd pops in disgust. Baszler with another pin attempt and more offense on the arm while Sane is down. Sane rolls Baszler up for a 2 count out of nowhere. Baszler comes right back and takes Sane to the mat, working on her arm.

They trade big shots in the middle of the ring now. Sane ends up dropping Baszler and stunning her but they’re both down now. Fans chant for NXT. Sane applies The Anchor but it’s broken. Sane keeps control and nails a high-impact Spear out of the corner. Sane yells out as the crowd pops. Sane stomps around and walks the plank as Baszler recovers. Sane with the big shoulder thrust in the corner. Sane with the neckbreaker for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Sane goes to the top but Baszler cuts her off. Baszler hangs Sane by her arm while standing on the turnbuckles. Sane screams in pain. Baszler drops Sane to the floor as the referee warns her. Baszler looks down at Sane and mocks her.

Sane counters a move and nails a big DDT in the middle of the ring. Sane goes to the top for the In-Sane Elbow but Baszler rolls out of the way to the floor. Sane is still on the top as she turns and leaps out to Baszler on the floor, taking her down. Fans chant for NXT again. Baszler side-steps and sends Sane into the barrier. Sane sends Baszler over the barrier into the front row of the crowd where the other NXT Superstars were. Sane brings Baszler over but Duke grabs Sane’s hair. Sane drops her with a backfist. Duke lands on the other side of the barrier at ringside. Sane goes to the top but Shafir interferes from the apron. Sane grabs Shafir and drops her off the apron with a backfist.

Baszler takes advantage and drops Sane from behind with the Kirifuda Clutch. Sane turns that into a 2 count. Sane with another pin attempt. Duke gets involved from the apron again and the referee misses it. Baszler with another Kirifuda Clutch. Sane starts fading this time. The referee calls the match and Baszler wins the title.

Winner and New NXT Women’s Champion: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler takes the title and has her arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Baszler leaves Shafir and Duke as Sane recovers.

– Cole leads us to another video package with several Superstars commenting on what Evolution means. The video features Ember Moon, Ata Johnson, Vickie Guerrero and Maryse.

– We get a video package for tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match.

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair as JoJo does the introductions. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next. Flair stares her down. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

Fans start chanting for Becky as we get ready to go. The bell rings and they stare each other down. Flair and Becky miss big boots to start. They show each other up and talk some trash. Flair drops Becky first and taunts her with a Flair strut. Becky slides out of a slam and clotheslines Flair. Becky with more trash talking. Flair kips up. Becky charges but Flair takes her down. Becky ends up dropping Flair with a flying clothesline. Becky mocks the strut and drops an elbow as fans continue to chant her name. Becky drops a leg on Flair and tells the referee to count but Flair makes it up at 4.

Flair ends up on the apron but she fights back. Flair goes to the top but Becky cuts her off and brings her to the mat. The referee counts but Flair is back up at 3. Becky nails a Bexploder suplex and tells the referee to count. Flair is back up at 3. Becky catches a big boot and drops Flair. Becky goes to the second rope but misses as Flair sidesteps. Flair with a big boot. The referee counts but Becky makes it up at the 4 count. Fans do dueling chants now. Becky tosses Flair to the floor. The referee counts but Flair gets up and Becky meets her with several kendo stick shots on the outside. Becky unloads with the stick. Flair blocks a stick shot but Becky kicks her down. Fans chant for tables as Becky keeps control on the outside. Becky grabs a steel chair from under the ring. They both start filling the ring with chairs now.

Flair brings a table from under the ring but Becky runs over and leaps off the steps, taking Flair down on the outside. Flair comes back with a suplex on the floor. The referee counts but Becky gets up at 5. Flair is standing the table up but Becky comes over with a steel chair shot to the back. Becky with a chair shot to the gut. Another chair shot to bring Flair down. A “you deserve it” chant breaks out. Becky brings Flair back into the ring where the pile of chairs are. The referee counts while Flair slowly gets to her feet. Becky launches Flair onto the pile of chairs. The referee counts again on Flair. Becky stacks several chairs on top of each other. Becky goes for the Bexploder on the stack of chairs but Flair fights her. Flair drops Becky neck-first on the chairs and they both go down. The referee counts.

They get up and Flair goes to the outside, bringing a table into the ring. Becky with a springboard kick to drop Flair off the apron to the outside. Becky stands the table up in the ring as the referee counts on Flair outside. Flair comes back in but gets dropped for another count. Flair makes it back up at 8. Becky places Flair on top of the table. Becky climbs to the top but Flair brings her down and stomps away as fans boo. Flair places Becky on top of the table and punches her several times. Flair goes to the top to moonsault Becky through the table but she botches it a bit and they both land on the mat. The table is turned upside down but not broken. The referee counts. Flair gets up an stands the table back up. Flair positions Becky on the table once again. Flair goes up for another moonsault attempt. Instead Flair flips off the top and puts Becky through the table. The referee counts. They both get up right before the 10 count.

Flair stands a ladder up in the middle of the ring now. Becky drops her and pushes the ladder over. Becky scoops Flair and slams her on top of the ladder on the mat. The referee counts and Becky grabs her but Flair counters and takes the knee out from behind. Flair drags Becky over and wraps her legs around the ladder. Flair stomps on the knee while it’s wrapped around the ladder. Flair drops back with a Figure Four wrapped around the ladder. She bridges into the Figure Eight, still with Becky’s legs tied up in the ladder. Becky taps but that won’t end the match. Becky grabs a steel chair and breaks the hold with chair shots to Flair. Fans do dueling chants now.

Becky goes to the floor and slowly gets up. Flair follows but Becky sends her into the steel steps. Becky sends Flair into the steel ring post next, face-first. The referee counts Flair now. Becky grabs her title and starts walking away through the crowd. Flair runs after her and stops her. Flair with chops. Becky fights back and they trade shots at the production area in the crowd now. Flair unloads with chops. Flair brings Becky back over the barrier to the ringside area. Flair takes apart the German announce table now. Flair slams Becky’s face into another announce table. Flair brings another ladder from under the ring now. Flair stands the ladder up at ringside and climbs but Becky nails her with the title. Becky talks trash and slams Flair’s face into the announce table. Becky positions Flair on the German announce table and climbs the ladder as fans cheer.

Becky leaps off the ladder and puts Flair through it with a double leg drop. They’re both down as the referee starts counting. Flair screams and asks if that is all Becky has. Becky attacks her and unloads with strikes. Becky stacks a bunch of announcer chairs on top of Flair, burying her under debris. Becky places a table on top of the announcer chairs and tells the referee to count. Flair fights through the debris and makes it up at the 9 count. Becky pleads as Flair stumbles her way. Flair grabs a kendo stick and unloads on Becky with it. Flair with a Spear on the floor.

The referee counts but Flair drags Becky over a few feet. Flair stands a table up on the outside. Flair positions Becky on the table and goes to the top. Becky jumps up and grabs Flair for a powerbomb. Becky powerbombs Flair from the top turnbuckle through the table on the floor. The referee counts but Flair looks like she’s going to make it to her feet. Flair stumbles but can’t stand straight up as the referee counts to 10.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky takes the title and celebrates as her music hits. Fans cheer both competitors on after the battle. The referee calls for more referees to come out and check on Flair as Becky makes her exit, yelling about being the best. We go to replays. Becky stands tall at the entrance and raises the title. An emotional Flair recovers at ringside and looks around.

– Back from a break and the announcers go over the WWE Crown Jewel card. Some fans boo the event.

– Cole leads us to a video package for tonight’s main event.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first come The Bella Twins. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and Rousey takes Bella down first. Rousey toys with Nikki and pushes her back to her feet. Rousey with another takedown and some focus on the arm while they’re on the mat. Nikki charges with a big forearm shot. Brie Bella ends up providing a distraction at ringside and turning it around for Nikki. Nikki sends Rousey into the ring post and brings it back in for a 2 count.

Nikki works Rousey over in the ring and talks some trash. They go to the floor and Nikki sends Rousey into the barrier. Nikki brings it back into the ring as Brie cheers her on. Nikki with push-ups and smiles to taunt Rousey. Rousey breaks a hold but Nikki keeps her grounded. Nikki with more offense on her feet now. Rousey tosses Nikki to the mat but Nikki ends up coming back with a springboard kick to the face for a close 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants as Nikki continues to keep control of Rousey. Nikki takes it to the top for a superplex but Rousey pushes her to the mat. Brie runs interference again, allowing Nikki to take back control. Nikki goes back to the top but Rousey blocks the superplex. Rousey stands tall on the top and leaps out with a crossbody but Nikki moves and Rousey lands hard. Rousey catches a kick and drops Nikki. Rousey stands up with Nikki on her shoulders. Brie gets on the apron but Rousey grabs Brie as well, putting her on her shoulders with Nikki.

Rousey slams both of The Bella Twins. The referee checks on Nikki and it looks like something could be wrong. Rousey tells Nikki to come on and bring it. Rousey stands up and gets hyped up. Nikki gets driven back into the corner. Rousey unloads with strikes in the corner now. Rousey launches Nikki across the ring and mounts her with more strikes. Rousey manhandles Nikki some more as Brie looks on. Rousey grabs Nikki out of the corner and launches her over her head with a suplex.

Nikki tries to leave through the crowd but Rousey stops her. Brie interferes but Rousey tosses her over the announce table. They bring it back in the ring but Nikki catches Rousey with an Alabama Slam for a close 2 count. Rousey ends up running into the ring post. Nikki catches her and hits the Rack Attack 2.0 for another close 2 count. Nikki can’t believe it and she throws a tantrum now. Nikki fights Rousey off from the corner and drops her. Rousey runs up on the top with Nikki and launches her to the mat. Rousey goes into the armbar in the middle of the ring and drops back on it. Nikki quickly taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey stands tall and raises the title as her music hits. Rousey goes to ringside to kiss husband Travis Browne. She also hugs some family members in the front row as we go to replays. The Bella Twins look on from the entrance as Rousey continues her ringside celebration. Rousey goes back into the ring and raises the title as her music plays. We see Nia Jax backstage watching the celebration. Rousey exits the ring and greets fans in the front row as she heads to the back. Rousey is met by the entire women’s locker room on the stage. The first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view goes off the air with the women’s division celebrating with Rousey on the stage.